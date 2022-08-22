Kognito Introduces Interactive Simulations for PK-12 Focused on Upstream Violence Prevention

Virtual Role-Play Scenarios Help Teachers, Students and Parents Build Skills to Create Safe & Caring Schools

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experiential learning company Kognito today announced the availability of an online, interactive Violence Prevention Suite designed to create a safe and caring school environment. The suite includes five simulations utilizing Kognito's exclusive role play-based platform to help educators, students and caregivers build the necessary skills to identify and respond to conduct such as bullying, harassment, self-harm and threatening behavior.

Developed by experienced teachers, child psychologists and childcare experts, this new suite of products was created in response to research documenting the benefits of involving the entire school community in upstream violence prevention. Each 10 - to 45-minute simulation combines realistic scenarios, emotionally responsive virtual humans, and gaming technology to give users hands-on practice to recognize warning signs in student behavior, learn effective and supportive communication techniques, and connect students of concern with appropriate support.

Kognito’s Safe & Caring Schools product featuring virtual humans (PRNewswire)

Suite features include:

Individual simulations with content tailored specifically for educators, students and caregivers, including Bullying Prevention for Educators and Staff (K-12) and Safe & Caring Schools for Educators and Staff (K-12); Friend2Friend: Bullying Prevention and Friend2Friend: Safe and Caring Schools for students (6-12); and Safe and Caring Schools for Parents (6-12).

Realistic language and situations built on actual student feedback, such as a student discussing a friend who has expressed a desire to retaliate against another student after being bullied, to provide a true-to-life practice environment that keeps users engaged and helps build confidence in their ability to lead real-world conversations and know when to refer a student or friend to support.

Experiential, evidence-based practice through game-like interactivity that includes a choice of responses to each phase of the conversation along with personalized feedback on the user's choices through virtual coaching.

Alignment to CASEL Core Competencies , helping users build social and self-management competencies such as demonstrating empathy, using local support systems, and exhibiting responsible decision-making that will carry over to adulthood.

Easy online deployment plus built-in tools to monitor program effectiveness, including pre-, post- and three-month follow up surveys accessible through an online portal enabling school districts to assess changes in skills, attitudes and behaviors.

The five simulations are designed to work in tandem to build a culture that can help reduce school violence by equipping users with the skills to recognize concerning behaviors as well as by establishing trust and open communication between students and adults. Educators, parents and caregivers learn how to speak to students to encourage them to share their concerns, students learn when a peer's actions or statements need to be shared with adults, and more.

"Every school district is responsible for creating a safe and nurturing environment where students can thrive and learn, and where educators feel supported. The challenge is to determine the most effective strategy for enabling everyone in the school community to identify a risk and respond appropriately," said Deb Serri, Kognito Vice President of Product. "The practice-based conversation experiences in our Violence Prevention Suite help build those skills in the same interactive, non-judgmental environment we have used to drive statistically significant changes in user attitudes, skills and knowledge for many years. We know that users learn by doing, and our role-play platform provides both a comfort level and a feedback system that far surpasses what you can do in any sit-and-get or in-person training program."

Kognito's new Violence Prevention Suite is the latest in a series of widely adopted PK-12 simulations that include the company's Mental Health & Well-being Suite spanning six interactive programs addressing suicide prevention, substance use and trauma-informed practice. All simulations utilize Kognito's unique role play-based platform, including a cast of virtual humans developed by Kognito to create safe, engaging learning experiences. Over 1 million educators and students in school districts around the country have completed Kognito simulations to date.

Learn more information about Kognito's Violence Prevention Suite at https://kognito.com/pk-12/violence-prevention-suite/ or by emailing info@kognito.com.

About Kognito

Kognito is a leading provider of practice-based digital learning experiences that provide strategies to improve mental health and well-being across schools, campuses, and communities. Built on an interactive platform, the company's products integrate several evidence-based models and techniques, game mechanics, and learning principles, allowing users to learn by engaging in role-play conversations with emotionally responsive humans. Through practice and personalized feedback, users learn and assess their competency to lead similar real-life conversations. Kognito has been instrumental in providing training to over 1 million educators, administrators, students, and their communities. This innovative approach is changing lives by increasing user confidence and awareness on critical topics that impact critical thinking and decision-making. For more information, visit https://kognito.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kognito