Hanky Panky Opens Its Doors with First-Ever Stand-Alone Store in New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanky Panky, the iconic department and e-commerce, female-founded and led intimates and sleepwear brand, announces the opening of their first-ever storefront location in the coveted West Village neighborhood at 370 Bleecker Street, NY. The store, which is the brand's first brick-and-mortar location in their 40+ years in the industry, offers a curation of Hanky Panky's signature styles, delivering their unparalleled comfort and quality in an entirely new shopping experience.

Designed with the goal of building an experience that engages consumers, the Hanky Panky store is a glamorous and feminine yet intimate destination, with playful twists, such as a dramatic thong wall showcasing the range of bold colors and iconic prints, at the heart of the space. The design is open and inviting with customized "Y" features from their logo meant to mirror the design of their thong waistband which they are known for.

"Hanky Panky has been a staple in the industry and in women's lives for more than four decades and we're so excited to announce we're officially opening our doors, which will truly bring the brand to life," said Brenda Berger, CEO of Hanky Panky. "Giving our consumers products that set the tone for their day and make them feel their best selves has always been at the core of what we do, and we're thrilled to be able to do that in a whole new, more personal way."

Opening the inaugural brick-and-mortar's doors in NY was a seamless step for the brand. Born and crafted predominantly in NY, Hanky Panky celebrates their entire community, including not only the customers, but the experts and makers behind-the-seams, too. Following NY, the brand plans to expand the overall U.S. retail footprint with ten more stores by 2025.

Designed with an immersive, social sharing-driven format the Hanky Panky store reflects the brand ethos and serves as a physical extension of the brand. The opening will debut all-new, exclusive offerings for consumers including a build-your-own-bundle offering a variety of top colors, prints and favorite styles. The store is inspired by that very first moment, each morning, when women open their closet and choose their first layer, their underwear -That intimate moment when they decide how they want to feel all day. Emotions and senses will drive this decision. The brand's first store is a 600 sq foot feminine, playful, and premium open closet where everyone should feel like home, in a safe space where they can let their feelings lead their experience. Plans for the store include the development and roll-out of engaging in-store activations such as an in-person iteration of the highly successful relaunched Lingeriecycle recycling program, as well as hosting a series of intimate, in-store community events, and meet and greets for members part of Hanky Panky's loyalty program.

Unlike most brands focusing on direct-to-consumer business or opening pop-ups, Hanky Panky is focused on expansion that gives access to unique offerings and brand experiences to more customers. Each store will bring direct contact between the brand and its community, designed specifically to bring a more human digital experience to the retail landscape. Currently, Hanky Panky has a presence in 60 countries, with plans to soon offer international shipping.

The NY store offers the brand's unmatched expertise and sells an assortment of lace, comfort, special occasion and bundled panty packages from the brand's extensive product portfolio of celebrity-loved panties, bralettes, lounge, sleep and thongs, dubbed as the World's Most Comfortable®. As collections launch, a selection of new silhouettes will also be available for in-store purchase, to reflect a consistent and seamless consumer experience between shopping online and in the Hanky Panky store.

To build buzz around the opening, Hanky Panky will have a mobile unit with exclusive promos and lingerie cycle activation for consumers on Saturday, August 27th. The Hanky Panky New York store is located at 370 Bleecker Street and is open 11am - 7pm, Monday through Saturday and 11am - 6pm on Sunday. Hanky Panky is currently available online at www.HankyPanky.com and through wholesale and specialty partners nationwide.

About Hanky Panky

Home of the game-changing World's Most Comfortable Thong®, Hanky Panky is sold in over 70 countries and beloved by celebrities, stylists, and generations of women. Our mission is to uplift women—all the versions of them—by providing comfort they can count on, silhouettes for every mood, and a fit that always feels good. It doesn't get more intimate than underwear, and we embrace women's ever-changing lives with empathy in everything we do. Founded by best friends Gale Epstein and Lida Orzeck in 1977, we've been around for a while—but we're just getting started.

