LENNAR INTRODUCES FIVE NEW HOME COLLECTIONS AT MORGANS MEADOWS IN SAN ANTONIO, OFFERING MASTERPLANNED AMENITIES AT COMPETITIVE PRICE

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has announced the start of sales at Morgans Meadows, offering five new home collections and premier amenities at a competitive price. The new Lennar homes will sit within the 250-acre Morgans Meadows masterplanned community, located in the western suburbs of metro San Antonio.

Homes at Morgans Meadows range from 1,016 to 3,036 square feet and pricing begins in the $200,000s.

"Our new homes at Morgans Meadows offer all the benefits buyers look for, including beautiful floorplans with designer touches, the latest technology features, and premier community amenities. Students will attend great schools, and families will have access to close-by conveniences that make life extra enjoyable," said Lennar Division President Brian Barron. "It will be a wonderful place to make a lifetime of memories."

Homes at Morgans Meadows range from 1,016 to 3,036 square feet, with two to five-bedroom plan options. The home exteriors are designed with a selection of siding, brick, or a combination. The one- and two-story designs are from Lennar's popular Cottage, Watermill, Barrington, Brookstone, and Westfield collections. Each features generous living and kitchen spaces and resort-style master suites.

All homes are ENERGY STAR certified and come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Morgans Meadows, this includes granite countertops, designer cabinetry, GE® stainless steel appliances, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches.

Pricing begins in the $200,000s.

Residents of Morgans Meadows will have exclusive access to the community's future pool, park, and playground.

Morgans Meadows is minutes from neighborhood shopping centers, dining, and a short drive to attractions such as Sea World theme park, Medina Lake, and Government Canyon State Natural Area. It is also less than 20 miles from Lackland Air Force Base.

The award-winning Northside ISD School District will serve children living at Morgans Meadows.

The Morgans Meadows Welcome Home Center and sales office is scheduled to open this fall at 14233 Penny Run, San Antonio, Texas. For more information, call (210) 393-8095 or visit the Morgans Meadows Community Website­ or www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@Lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

