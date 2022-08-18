CiviCO Announces 2022-2023 Colorado Governor's Fellows

Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

The Go-to List of Leaders who Positively Impact the State of Colorado

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CiviCO, a nonprofit that cultivates civic-minded leaders, announced 29 Colorado business executives and community leaders as 2022-23 Colorado Governor's Fellows. The Colorado Governor's Fellowship program prepares private and nonprofit sector leaders for opportunities to deepen their understanding of Colorado state government and statewide public policy issues.

"I am thrilled to welcome the newest cohort of Governor's Fellows through the continued partnership between CiviCO and the Colorado Governor's Office. These fellows will gain valuable experience from this program and go on to help ensure Colorado is the best place to live, work and run or start a business," said Governor Jared Polis.

This year's Governor's Fellows are:

  1. Betsy Bair, Community Hospital
  2. Mara Brosy-Wiwchar, Onward Energy
  3. Jamie Brown, Colorado Springs Health Foundation
  4. Patrick Byrne, Denver Kids, Inc.
  5. Briah Carey, DaVita Kidney Care
  6. Karen Cheser, Durango School District
  7. Tyescha Clark, Inside Out Youth Services
  8. Scott Michael Clements, Retired Executive
  9. Charles Gilford III, City and County of Denver
  10. Antonio Huerta, Southern Colorado Regional Director for U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper
  11. Andrew Klosterman, Peak Beverage
  12. Sam Knaizer, BPX Energy
  13. Stephanie Knight, Senior Hub
  14. Byron Kominek, Jack's Solar Garden Developments
  15. Lulu Lantzy, Emily Griffith Technical College
  16. Marvin Lee, PureLee Redefined
  17. Sid Makkar, Arrowmark Partners
  18. Sarah Jane Maxted, Deloitte
  19. Nicole Milo, Centura Health
  20. Latrina Ollie, Solid Rock Community Development Corporation
  21. Alexandra Peterson, Markle Foundation
  22. Sarah Plastino, Sarah Plastino Consulting
  23. Paul Reich, The Center for Mental Health
  24. Scott Richardson, South Metro Fire Rescue
  25. Nathaniel Robinson, Leaf Global Fintech
  26. Andrew Rubin, Greenberg Traurig, LLP
  27. Sharon Schneider, Integrated Capital Strategies, LLC
  28. David Thurow, Prosono
  29. Megan Wilson, Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation

Since 2016, CiviCO has graduated 122 fellows who are now leading and serving predominantly across the state of Colorado. The program enables participants to shadow members of the Polis Administration and various statewide agencies, while working on real-time public policy projects.

"The program is committed to creating platforms for leaders to grow from a place of seeking to understand Colorado's rural/urban divide, and the value of diversity of thought, civic engagement and multi-sector leadership," said Ryan Heckman, co-chairman of CiviCO.

To learn more about the program, please visit www.livecivico.org

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civico-announces-2022-2023-colorado-governors-fellows-301608835.html

SOURCE CiviCO

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.