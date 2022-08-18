City of Calgary Simplifies Asset Management with Infor

Infor Provides Simple Migration to Newest Iteration of Infor Public Sector Applications

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, announced today the successful upgrade of Infor Public Sector (IPS) asset and work management software at The City of Calgary, based in Alberta, Canada, has successfully upgraded to the latest iteration. This upgrade will allow The City of Calgary, Mobility business unit, to capitalize on newer functionalities, including mobile applications, GIS data integration, overhauled user interface and enhanced performance. The upgrade was implemented by Infor's Consulting Services (ICS) and will assist The City of Calgary to mitigate risk on its critical assets, leading to improved outcomes for the citizens of Calgary.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

"Infor has continued to work as a partner with The City of Calgary for many years, and we've been looking forward to update our software for asset and work management to take advantage of new modern features that will enable more autonomy over our assets," said Miles Dyck, Service Design Manager. "We trust that these applications will continue to help us further streamline processes and improve operations, management, maintenance and customer service."

Working alongside Infor ICS, which provides organizations with a clear, simple path for upgrading or migrating an existing Infor solution, The City of Calgary gained a completely new version of their Infor solutions - which provides the public sector-specific functionality needed to ensure efficient business operations. With this software, The City of Calgary can potentially make faster, better-informed decisions related to asset tracking and valuation, work management, preventive maintenance scheduling, work order management, and advanced asset analysis.

"Infor has a deep understanding of the very specific needs of our public sector clients, and our applications are exactly what they're looking for to excel," said Matt Breslin, executive vice president and general manager, Infor. "Knowing the vast range of challenges our clients face, including intense cost pressures and constantly shifting regulations, we've designed a simple and efficient solution with a proven track record of success. It's exciting to consider the lasting impact our solutions can have for our public sector clients far into the future."

Infor Public Sector is an industry-specific software platform that encompasses a comprehensive suite of solutions unique to federal, state and local government organizations. For more information please visit https://www.infor.com/industries/state-local-government.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

Christina.Ledger@infor.com

(312) 662-2135

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor