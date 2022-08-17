Designer Brands Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced the Company will issue its second quarter 2022 earnings on August 31, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am E.T. A press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 0992621 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link: DBI 2Q22 Earnings Webcast

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location until September 14, 2022. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Replay:

US callers: 1-877-344-7529

Canadian callers: 1-855-669-9658

International callers: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 8228598

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry by inspiring self-expression across every facet of its enterprise. Through its portfolio of world-class owned brands, led by the industry-setting Vince Camuto brand, Designer Brands delivers on-trend footwear and accessories through its robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure, featuring a billion-dollar digital commerce business and nearly 650 stores across the U.S. and Canada. Its retailing operations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company banners deliver current, in-line footwear and accessories from most of the largest national brands in the industry and hold leading market share positions in key product categories across Women's, Men's and Kid's in the U.S. and Canada. Designer Brands also distributes its owned brands through select wholesale relationships while leveraging its design and sourcing expertise to build private label product for national retailers. Designer Brands is also committed to being a difference maker in the world, taking steps forward to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the footwear industry and supporting our global community and the health of our planet through donating more than six million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

