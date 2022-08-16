Threekit Solidifies Itself as the Visual Commerce Category Leader, Ranking #80 on the INC. 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies List

Threekit, the Visual Commerce Platform for Leading Global Brands Has Generated Over $2 Billion in Sales for Customers since 2018, Putting It Among the Top 2% of the Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S.

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Threekit, the leading Visual Commerce Platform for brands, manufacturers and retailers, today announced that it has ranked #80 on the INC 5,000, the annual list of fastest growing companies in the US. This is the second year in a row that the Chicago-based company has appeared on the list. The distinction places them firmly atop the growing Visual Commerce category and the go-to partner for enterprises looking to revolutionize their visual product experience.

"We believe this ranking signals the continued momentum of the visual commerce category," says Matt Gorniak, CEO of Threekit. "Visual commerce is needed now even more than ever because it helps brands differentiate, gain market share and reduce costs during this challenging economic environment. We're excited to be a key partner for our customers, helping them transform their businesses."

The growth and recognition of Threekit punctuates a big year for visual commerce. Shopper demand for better digital product experiences has never been greater and this was reinforced with "Visual Configuration" hitting the plateau of productivity in Gartner's 2022 Annual Hype Cycle.

The appeal is not strictly about visual product experiences, however. Threekit's platform has helped transform its customers' businesses with its unique combination of capabilities. First, it's a composable solution that plugs in and seamlessly integrates with other tech platforms. Second, it acts as a distribution hub that puts 3D configuration experiences everywhere a customer sells–from eCommerce sites to sales portals and even the Metaverse. Finally, it helps cut costs by streamlining arduous sales order processes and reducing returns.

Perhaps the biggest appeal of Threekit's platform is its ability to visualize and bring 100% of a custom product portfolio to market. Traditionally, industries with complex products like furniture, building materials and manufacturing have struggled to enable their customers to both configure and visualize any potential variant of a product, thus rendering as much at 60% of their portfolio "hidden" from buyers. Threekit unlocks the ability to show and sell all products, untapping new revenue streams.

Threekit customers like Crate&Barrel, Steelcase, Starbucks and TaylorMade have experienced the outsize benefits of the visual commerce platform, including as much as 40% increase in conversion, 20% increase average cart value and a 90% reduction in photography costs. B-to-B companies see an average 30% increase in qualified pipeline.

Threekit is the visual commerce platform to accelerate growth for the world's leading brands and businesses. Threekit unlocks 100% of the product catalog for brands that sell configurable products by showing products in 3D, Virtual Photographer and augmented reality. When you show more, you sell more. Leading brands like Crate&Barrel, Steelcase, TaylorMade, Starbucks, Milwaukee Tools and Lovesac use Threekit to enhance their visual product experience. Learn more at: www.threekit.com.

