Peregrine Market Access Makes Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Year in a Row

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Market Access, a leading consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, has earned its place as No. 710 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies with 3-year growth of 886%. The list is released each year by the business magazine Inc. to recognize exceptional growth at successful independent businesses. Peregrine Market Access made its debut on the Inc. 5000 in 2021 when it ranked No. 589.

"The success of Peregrine Market Access is firmly rooted in our mission to redefine the way healthcare is valued in America and made possible by our exceptional team," said John Guarino, president and founder of Peregrine Market Access. "We're super excited for what lies ahead for this incredible company."

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"The talented professionals at Peregrine Market Access are certainly the driving force behind this honor," said Scott Neverett, partner and director of human resources at Peregrine Market Access. "We're proud to attract the best and the brightest by not only offering meaningful work, but also offering competitive wages, generous time off, and no-cost healthcare for our employees and their families."

About Peregrine Market Access

Peregrine Market Access is on a mission to redefine the way healthcare is valued in America. The Peregrine group of companies includes Communications Agency, Contract Account and Sales Team, Digital Modeling, Market Insights, Publications and Media Strategy, Reimbursement Solutions, Strategy and Consulting, and Value Chain Public Relations. Through its work with pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, Peregrine helps people living with chronic and/or life-threatening conditions to gain access to FDA-approved diagnostics and treatments. PeregrineMarketAccess.com.

