NIH PROGRAM STUDY FINDS INCREASED WEIGHT GAIN IN CHILDREN DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children gained weight at a faster rate during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to previous years, according to a new study funded by the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program at the National Institutes of Health.

Childhood obesity is a serious health condition that can affect long-term health and quality of life. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts were concerned that the closure of schools and recreational facilities could cause an increase in childhood obesity due to a reduction in physical activity and dietary changes.

ECHO researchers analyzed changes in children's body mass index (BMI) before and during the pandemic and investigated whether changes in BMI varied based on race, ethnicity, pre-pandemic BMI, or household income. In general, children gained weight at an increased rate during the pandemic but children in higher income households were at a lower risk of excess weight gain.

"This study highlights the need for interventions to mitigate the physical and mental health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Emily Knapp, PhD. "The conditions faced by families during the COVID-19 pandemic may have led to an acceleration of weight gain in children. This study highlights the need to support less resourced families, who have borne the worst consequences of the pandemic."

Dr. Knapp and Aruna Chandran, MD, ECHO Program investigators at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, led this collaborative research effort published in Pediatrics.

