evolvedMD earns place among elite on Inc. 5000 'Fastest Growing Private Companies in America'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the pandemic-fueled headwinds that plagued many companies the past few years, evolvedMD, a leader in behavioral health integration in modern primary care, joins the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the "Fastest Growing Private Companies in America."

It is the first time evolvedMD has made the list, coming in at No. 1,522, ranked by percentage revenue growth over four years through 2021, and in the top 100 in Health Services.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list and experiencing the exponential growth that we have illustrates the dire need for easy access to mental health care across all segments of our society – from developing adolescents and isolated seniors to Medicare beneficiaries and private market patients," says Co-Founder and Co-CEO Erik Osland. "Many of us need behavioral health support for better overall well-being. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated these needs even more and further spurred the growth of our company."

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent.

Anchored by its mission of reimagining behavioral health for all, evolvedMD is disrupting the state of healthcare by integrating behavioral health services in modern primary care. The company's enhanced Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) delivers a comprehensive solution for primary care physicians (PCPs) that provides mental health expertise, psychiatric consultation, ongoing clinical support and case management, insurance support and navigation, business operations support, and process communications.

"By leaning on the diverse expertise of our team, we identified early on that we can provide life-altering collaborative care that improves patient outcomes and changes people's lives," fellow Co-Founder and Co-CEO Steve Biljan says. "The growth we have experienced is a testament to our innovative model and expect to see continued growth going forward."

Being an Inc. 5000 honoree continues a busy year for evolvedMD, as the company added new Arizona and Utah customers Advanced Spine and Pain Centers, HealthyU Clinics, and Premier Family Medical, and forged new partnerships with behavioral health data firm NeuroFlow and care coordination specialist Rovicare. evolvedMD also recently received a $5.4 million Series A infusion of capital from investors Waterline Ventures of Boston and California-based Conductive. The new investment allows evolvedMD to continue to build out company operations and its technology infrastructure to support both patients and additional providers.

