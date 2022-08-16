DTiQ Accelerates Product Innovation, Announces Key Management Appointments

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DTiQ, a Digital Alpha Advisors portfolio company and the leading provider of next-generation video intelligence, analytics, and managed solutions for restaurants and retail locations, is announcing two solutions to help clients optimize revenue and retain loyal customers.

DTiQ enhances excellence by adding new solutions such as speed of service and multi-lane drive through (MLDT).

Speed of Service Solution

Our speed of service solution provides real-time alerts and historic trend reports. These help your team identify what KPIs are being met and which are not. By using the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and computer vision technology, we can continue improving our solution to help you optimize revenue and customer satisfaction.

Multi-lane Drive Thru (MLDT)

To help ensure order accuracy, DTiQ offers a MLDT solution. It provides operators with an intuitive way of confirming order accuracy. DTiQ's solution integrates POS sales day, computer vision and artificial intelligence to match orders with vehicles. With MLDT, you'll be able to increase order accuracy, improve speed of service, and retain loyal customers.

In addition to expanding its solution capabilities, the company has also invested in growing its team and strategically hiring top talent to ensure customers get the best protection of their assets. These include:

Steve Habermas – Chief Product & Technology Officer

Michael Grimes – VP, Marketing

Ted Dolan - VP, Strategy & Corporate Development

Ryan Plescia – VP, Product Marketing

Matt Dollard – VP, Sales Operations

Morris Porter – VP, Enterprise Sales

Tim Pincelli – VP, Channel Partnerships and Strategic Alliances

Lastly, the company announced that Mike Coffey is stepping away day-to-day CEO of DTiQ. Coffey has been CEO since January 2018 and has guided the organization through a period of incredible transformation, including a global pandemic. He is leaving to begin the next exciting chapter of his career. Marc Litz, who has served as CFO of DTiQ since May 2018, has assumed the role of interim CEO.

"Mike's passion for this business has led us to where we are now. It's certainly a bittersweet time, but we wish Mike all the success as he embarks on a new journey," Litz said.

"Marc has been with DTiQ just as long as I have and is very well prepared for this role. He knows each of you, our customers, our lenders, our shareholders, and that will serve all of you," Mike Coffey said.

Litz said that during the transition, DTiQ would remain committed to its employees and customers, and building products that enhance client security and protection. Those values have been the company's cornerstone and will continue moving forward.

"I'm proud to be leading such a strong company with an experienced and dedicated team. We are committed to our clients, partners, and employees and will continue to provide the highest standards of service, support and technology," Litz said.

Rick Shrotri, Founder and Managing Partner of Digital Alpha, adds, "We want to thank Mike Coffey for his leadership. We are excited about the strategy, solutions, and the impressive people that make up the company. Marc Litz has also been an integral part of the DTIQ success and we are pleased to be partnering with him in his capacity as CEO."

About DTiQ

We offer state-of-the-art video surveillance to improve loss prevention efforts for restaurants and retail locations. With over 20 years of experience, we've successfully enhanced over eight million consumer experiences a day, all while protecting trillions of dollars in assets. We work with over 45,000 businesses, including Adidas, Burger King, Dairy Queen, Golf Town, Hard Rock Café, KFC, McDonald's, Pandora, Subway, Swarovski. Taco Bell, US Polo, Vineyard Vines and Yankee Candle. For more information, visit www.dtiq.com

About Digital Alpha

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure and services required by the digital economy with total assets under management of over $1.5B. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. As part of this agreement, Digital Alpha has preferred access to Cisco's pipeline of commercial opportunities requiring equity financing. In addition, Digital Alpha has cultivated strategic partnerships with other Silicon Valley technology leaders, with whom it has already executed deals. Digital Alpha believes that it is the first firm focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including smart cities, next-generation broadband networks, and enterprise data management and communication solutions. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund – Digital Alpha Fund II, LP – in early 2021. For more information, please visit www.digitalalpha.net.

