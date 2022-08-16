For Almost 50 Years, Calvac Paving Has Been the Bay Area Asphalt and Concrete Paving Contractor Customers Can Trust

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since opening its doors in 1974, Calvac Paving, a Bay Area asphalt and concrete maintenance company, has strived to offer only the best quality concrete paving and other services to its valued customers.

Now, almost 50 years later, the team at Calvac Paving is proud to be the asphalt and concrete paving contractor people can trust. From California state and federal agencies and private construction firms to residential property owners, Calvac Paving works with a variety of customers and tackles a wide range of projects.

One reason Calvac Paving has earned a well-deserved reputation with its customers is because the company keeps up to date with the latest innovations in asphalt paving, as well as concrete technology and techniques.

For example, in an effort to be as eco-friendly as possible, Calvac Paving uses only the latest "green" policies and practices at every stage of construction, from the project's start to the cleanup and disposal of waste products at the end.

"Calvac Paving is proud to be part of an industry that is able to recycle and reuse apparent waste materials so efficiently and effectively in concrete and asphalt paving," a company spokesperson noted.

"As your Bay Area concrete and asphalt pavement provider, Calvac Paving also takes a deep interest in ongoing advances in procedures and techniques that allow for new ways to re-purpose existing pavement, whether it is asphalt, concrete or something else."

As paving technology and techniques evolve further, Calvac Paving will continue to adopt new practices and prioritize greater safety, security, durability and environmental awareness in every task the company undertakes.

"From new builds to maintenance and repair of existing paving projects, Calvac Paving wants to ensure that its products and services stand the test of time, just as we have since 1974," the spokesperson noted.

