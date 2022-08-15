See You Latte, PSL! Yerbaé Launches World's First Pumpkin Spice Energy Drink

Plant-Based Energy Beverage Brand Exposes Truth Behind Pumpkin Spice Lattes with Healthier Alternative to Classic Fall Flavor

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yerbaé, the plant-based energy brand and category disruptor, is taking on America's favorite Fall beverage, the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL). Today, the brand announced their boldest innovation yet: the first-ever Pumpkin Spice Energy Drink, Yerbaé Pumpkin Spice, which will be available at retailers for a limited-time this Fall. The launch campaign, "See You Latte, PSL!," not only spotlights their new plant-based energy drink, it exposes some of the unhealthy truths that popular PSLs have been sugar-coating for almost two decades. Unlike those PSLs, Yerbaé Pumpkin Spice has zero calories, zero sugar and delivers 160mg of natural caffeine from yerba mate, a South American herb. Plus, it delivers the iconic nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger flavor that has become America's fall favorite.

Yerbaé Logo (PRNewswire)

Yerbaé's new Pumpkin Spice Energy Drink is the latest innovation to join the brand's naturally caffeinated, plant-based energy drink lineup. PSLs have some dark secrets: they actually contain an unhealthy level of sugar (50g+), 14g of fat and as many as 390 calories*. Yerbaé's innovation was created to give people a better-for-you version of their favorite Fall flavor. The new energy drink only has eight ingredients which are non-GMO and plant-based. With no sugar or calories, the smooth release of yerba mate – a revered South American herb and one of nature's cleanest caffeine sources – stimulates the body and focuses the mind. By trading in a PSL, Yerbaé provides good plant-based energy without the guilt that can come with consuming the unhealthy amounts of sugar, artificial ingredients and calories. And consumers can enjoy Yerbaé even more, knowing the packaging is 100% recyclable, unlike PSL's single-use cups, the inevitable name misspellings, the insanely long coffee shop lines and the inflation price hikes that are coming this fall.

"After years of drinking PSLs, I ask myself what is in these Lattes, I was shocked at the answer. They contain an aggressive amount of calories, with significant levels of sugar and to top it off they are filled with artificial ingredients. Karrie and I have always shared a passion for wellness, energy and things that taste great, but we quickly found out that healthier options for Pumpkin Spice fans were almost non-existent," said Todd Gibson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Yerbaé. "So we set out once again to provide an alternative that is uncompromising in delivering an elevated experience, using Non-GMO, plant-based ingredients that we believe people would be proud to drink. Fall into our Yerbaé Pumpkin Spice instead, we believe you will love it!"

To celebrate this moment, Yerbaé is launching its "See You Latte, PSL!" campaign, demonstrating how theirs is the better-for-you successor to unhealthy, sugar-filed, calorie-heavy PSLs. Even though PSLs haven't seen significant change in 20 years, many consumers still don't know the fine print. Yerbaé is setting out to change that, because they believe people should know what they're putting in their bodies. At every touchpoint, the brand will reveal unsavory truths about America's favorite fall beverage, demonstrating how Yerbaé Pumpkin Spice is a cleaner and tasty alternative.

Yerbaé Pumpkin Spice Energy Drink is available for pre-order now on https://yerbae.com/pumpkin-spice and will be available on Amazon and in select Costco stores in Southern California as of September 5th. To find a retailer near you, please visit: https://yerbae.com/pages/find-us. To learn more about Yerbaé, visit https://yerbae.com/.

About Yerbaé

In 2017, co-founders Todd and Karrie Gibson decided to share their vision with the world of bringing people a clean beverage that provides a purpose in people's lives. This vision led them to the creation of Yerbaé. This company has become an industry pioneer by re-introducing the world to one of our signature ingredients, Yerba mate. This herb allowed us to transform what an enhanced sparking water can do for people. Yerba mate has special properties such as antioxidants and caffeine, that helps stimulate the body and mind. For further information, please visit, www.yerbae.com.

*Source for PSL nutritional facts: https://www.starbucks.com/menu/product/418/hot/nutrition

Media contact:

Jolene Levesque

jlevesque@legendpr.com

Yerbaé Pumpkin Spice Energy Drink (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yerbaé