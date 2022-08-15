The Recovery Team Launches BrainsWay Deep TMS™

Treatment Center Rolls Out Breakthrough Technology for South Florida Patients

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Recovery Team—an evidence-based treatment center—debuts a partnership with BrainsWay, a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The partnership and technology will bring relief and recovery through clinically supported Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™).

BrainsWay's Deep TMS™ treatment is based on unique breakthrough technology producing functional modulation of targeted brain areas. Used in over 60 clinical trials worldwide, Deep TMS™ is FDA-cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and smoking addiction.

Deep TMS™ can alleviate chronic discomfort with treatment-resistant disorders that resist first-line medications and therapies. Enhancing care for patients with substance use and mental health disorders, Deep TMS™ will complement holistic treatment paths unique to each patient at The Recovery Team.

"We're delighted to benefit mental health in our community through BrainsWay technology. Aiming to push recovery rates for veterans and everyone in Florida, we want to improve the experience of getting help," said Binny Montenegro, Chief Operating Officer. "Deep TMS™ will help patients more easily overcome even the most persistent symptoms and disorders like severe depression."

New patients will see how The Recovery Team's compassionate professionals use Deep TMS™ to advance wellness in South Florida beyond the usual limits. To learn more, visit https://recoveryteam.org.

About The Recovery Team

One of the longest-operating South Florida treatment centers founded in 1995, The Recovery Team supports individual and community-wide recovery through personal, medically integrated wellness paths. Its campuses treat substance use and co-occurring disorders through intensive, residential, outpatient, and traditional care with programs designed for at-risk populations like veterans, first responders, active military, families, and more.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com .

