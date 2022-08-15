NexPoint Distribution Team Makes Four New Hires in July

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, announced today the addition of four new sales and marketing professionals. The new hires, who joined the firm throughout the month of July, are part of an ongoing expansion of the firm's distribution capabilities in real estate and other alternative investment offerings. NexPoint has added six new hires to its distribution team in the first half of 2022.

"The recent addition of these experienced team members across our sales and national accounts functions will allow us to continue to support NexPoint's strong firmwide growth," said Kirby Noel, NexPoint's managing director and national sales manager. "We are honored to have such incredible talent join our team."

Among the new hires is Katie Shook, who joins NexPoint as national accounts director. Shook was previously a national accounts strategy team lead at Clir Capital, where she managed the firm's broker-dealer partnerships and developed new opportunities. Before Clir she was with CNL Securities for seven years, where she was associate vice president of key accounts. Shook holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

NexPoint has also added multiple sales directors in the last month:

Tracy Mousner joined NexPoint as regional sales director for Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico. Previously, he was vice president of capital markets at Peachtree Hotel Group (PHG). Prior to joining PHG, Mr. Mousner spent over 13 years as an independent broker-dealer wholesaler specializing in alternative investments and portfolio growth. He holds FINRA Series 22, 62, and 63 licenses.

James Rea joined NexPoint as regional sales director for Florida and Georgia. He has over 20 years of experience overseeing sales, research, and marketing for a broad array of financial products with firms such as GE Capital, CNL, Bourne Seniors Housing, and Red Oak Capital Holdings. Mr. Rea holds FINRA Series 7, 22, and 63 licenses and a Florida Real Estate Sales Associate license. He has completed all courses 101-104 for his CCIM designation.

Dan Thomas joined NexPoint as regional sales director for Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. He has over two decades of experience wholesaling mutual funds, ETFs, SMAs, annuities, and alternative investments to independent brokers, banks, and RIA channels. Mr. Thomas began his career in financial services in 1994 as a broker with Charles Schwab. He holds FINRA Series 7, 63, and 66 licenses.

