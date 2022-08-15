Mosquito Joe Shares Ways Homeowners Can Protect Their Family and Pollinators

In Honor of National Honey Bee Day & World Mosquito Day (August 20), Silver Tier Member within the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program Sheds Light on Risk Reduction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, was recently awarded the Silver Tier by the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP) for its work on emphasizing integrated pest management (IPM), education, pollinator protection, and stewardship of the environment. The national brand is committed to educating homeowners on how to protect themselves and pets from diseases that mosquitoes and ticks present while also caring for pollinators on their property.

As members of PESP, Mosquito Joe has made the commitment to use low-risk, environmentally conscious processes and products. The PESP advocates for Integrated Pest Management, which takes an inclusive approach to the pest lifecycle and their interactions with the environment, placing importance on minimizing the hazard to people, property and pollinators.

Here are some ways homeowners can protect their family from mosquito, tick and flea bites while also caring for pollinators:

Know the Area before Treatment: Service providers should take inventory of outdoor areas prior to treatment. Most mosquitoes thrive and reproduce where water is present, so every effort should be made to tip and toss away standing water. Ticks thrive in humid, dense vegetation and under low brush and leaf litter, so keep the grass trimmed and remove fallen foliage and debris. In addition, providers should identify flowering bushes, gardens and plants that attract pollinators, reported beekeepers and bee boxes in the area. The area determines the application procedures and not making an application within 10 feet of specific flowering bushes, gardens and plants that attract pollinators. Additionally, service providers should consider wind direction and drift management techniques.

Ask about the Product: Always ask what treatment options are available to you and your family. There are products that are friendly to pollinators and different applications available. Mosquito Joe only uses EPA-registered products which includes a variety of solutions applied by our service professionals.

"We are committed to being environmental stewards through pesticide risk reduction and providing consumers peace of mind that Mosquito Joe is taking every precaution necessary when handling, applying, and disposing of our products," said David Price, Associate Certified Entomologist for Mosquito Joe. "We believe our continued action in specified risk reduction and educational goals will bring us one step closer in our next application to be accepted into the Gold Tier."

Mosquito Joe has certified technicians who are all trained on their Mosquito Joe Pollinator Protection Management Program which incorporates three key focus areas: deep familiarity with each customer's property, professional application procedures and the type of products used.

Dedicated to making outside fun again by eliminating mosquitoes, ticks and fleas from customer's yards, Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, is a leader in the outdoor pest control industry. The brand was founded in 2010 and has since expanded to more than 350 locations throughout the U.S. Acquired in 2018, Mosquito Joe® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 29 brands (including Neighborly® umbrella service brand) and more than 5,000 franchise owners serving 12 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com and on the Neighborly App For more information about Mosquito Joe®, visit www.mosquitojoe.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

