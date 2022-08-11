Comerica Bank Promotes Michigan Leaders Mike Ritchie and Steve Davis

Ritchie named new Executive Vice President, Head of National and Specialty Businesses; Davis named Michigan Market President

DETROIT, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced today the promotion of two Michigan market senior leaders into expanded roles. Mike Ritchie, currently Comerica's Michigan Market President, has been named as the newly-established Executive Vice President, Head of National and Specialty Businesses. Steve Davis, who currently serves as Senior Vice President, Middle Market Banking, will succeed Ritchie as the new Michigan Market President.

Together, Ritchie and Davis provide over 60 years of experience supporting Comerica's customers and impacting the communities that the bank serves. Both will continue to operate from the Comerica Bank Center in downtown Detroit.

"Mike's contributions to our commercial division and success in leading our Michigan market operations since 2013 offers us a valuable resource to strengthen and grow our relationships in Michigan and in our overall footprint that includes expanding markets," said Peter Sefzik, Comerica Bank Executive Director, Commercial Bank. "His knowledge and expertise will not only support our existing customers, but he will be critical in developing new relationships across our portfolio of national and specialty industries."

Davis will oversee Comerica's business and community engagement throughout Michigan in addition to his role in providing leadership for Middle Market and Business Banking teams.

"From the more than 80 cities we operate in Michigan to the 4,500 colleagues who live and work throughout the state, we are proud to serve Michigan as we have for 173 years," said Sefzik. "We see significant opportunities ahead that will positively impact our customers, colleagues, and communities. Steve's experience and understanding of the market will enable us to continue improving how we build relationships and support the Michigan market."

Mike Ritchie

Ritchie joined Comerica in 1991, became a member of the Michigan Senior Leadership Team in 2008, and was named President of the Michigan Market in 2013. In addition to that role, he also directly managed Michigan's Middle Market Banking and Business Banking Divisions as well as the bank's Environmental Services and Leasing divisions nationally.

During his 31-year career with Comerica, Ritchie has held a variety of roles focusing on small and mid-size companies. He has also had prior responsibilities for the Bank's Captive Insurance, Health Care, Financial Institutions, Municipalities and Corporate Finance divisions. Richie also oversaw Comerica's recent southeast expansion effort.

Steve Davis

Davis has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry after joining Comerica in 1992 as a credit analyst. Since that time, he has held various lending and management positions of increasing responsibility and scope. Most recently, Davis served as Director, Middle Market Banking and President of Comerica Leasing Corporation overseeing a multibillion-dollar commitment portfolio.

Additionally, Davis has served on the Michigan Senior Leadership Team since 2016 and has been a member of Comerica's Sustainability Finance Council since its inception. Among Davis' many business and community affiliations, he currently serves as a board member of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and the CATCH Board of Trustees. He is a member of the Detroit Economic Club. Davis has also served as a member of Loyola High School board of directors and as a board member of Cass Community Social Services.

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back 173 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank. Download new Comerica Bank corporate logo.

