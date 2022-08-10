VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that its coffee company, Portfolio Coffee, has established a partnership with the Canadian Barista & Coffee Academy . The Canadian Barista & Coffee Academy is a dedicated, inclusive school offering beginner, advanced and specialized espresso training, and business courses. The Academy will utilize Portfolio Coffee to train Level 1, 2, and 3 baristas.

PlantX's Portfolio Coffee Establishes Partnership with Canadian Barista Academy (CNW Group/PlantX Life Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"This innovative partnership helps new and aspiring baristas to become familiar with the exceptional taste and aroma of our Portfolio Coffee brand, while providing students a range of functional and complex varieties to help learn about different coffees," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin.

Portfolio Coffee is available throughout Toronto at Stockyard Grinds, Tapigo, Geladona, Spaces (North York, Junction, Liberty Village and Gladstone locations), all XMarket locations and the Canadian Barista & Coffee Academy. In addition, consumers can purchase online at https://www.portfoliocoffee.store/ .

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering delivery service for meals and indoor plants, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include a juice and coffee company. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with the top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company's digital presence works to eliminate the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Connect with PlantX: Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

About Portfolio Coffee Inc.

Portfolio Coffee is led by an executive team with over 20 years of experience working with award winning farms through the global coffee supply chain, and roasting and retailing specialty coffees. Through its wholesale roaster, Eh Coffee Corp., Portfolio Coffee delivers exquisite, everyday specialty coffees to homes and businesses globally. Portfolio Coffee is a Toronto-based specialty coffee and tea retailer and e-commerce platform ( portfoliocoffee.store ) that connects customers with directly traded barista-quality beans from esteemed family farms, which are typically reserved only for coffee shops. Founded in 2016 and 2019 respectively, Eh Coffee and Portfolio Coffee work jointly to carefully consider harvest selection and best practices in warehousing, transportation and coffee grading to ensure their specialty lots maintain integrity throughout the supply chain. EH Coffee and Portfolio Coffee are committed to cultivating more transparency and opening dialogues with coffee consumers about what to look for in a "good coffee".

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Canadian Barista & Coffee Academy, the availability of Portfolio Coffee and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlantX Life Inc.