Ash Brokerage announces Brian Lauber to join as SVP of disability insurance

Industry veteran to unlock new opportunities for DI sales and position Ash as a market leader for income protection

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ash Brokerage LLC ("Ash"), a leading distributor of life, long-term care, disability and retirement solutions, announced the addition of Brian Lauber, CLU, ChFC, as Senior Vice President of Disability Insurance.

Brian Lauber enjoying his first week at Ash Brokerage, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jason Grover, President of Ash, expressed the opportunity to double down on helping advisors help their clients.

"As a leader in disability insurance, we're never satisfied with good enough," Grover said. "We know there are many more clients who need to protect their income. Looking at Ash's position in the market, now was the time to make a strategic investment back in our DI business to help advisors tell the income protection story."

In January, Ash retained Chris Carlson Brokerage Group to review Ash's messaging and market opportunity. Following the conversations, Matt McAvoy, Partner and Divisional President of Ash, identified Brian as the right person to carry the torch.

"With a proven record for growing market share, Brian is a phenomenal asset to help us tap into additional resources," McAvoy said. "Brian is well known and respected across the insurance industry."

Brian has served at multiple insurance carriers as an advisor, wholesaler, district manager, regional VP, VP of independent distribution and chief marketing officer. Most recently he was Regional Director of IDI Sales for The Standard and Regional Managing Director at Principal Financial Group, two of Ash's key distribution partners for disability insurance.

Brian's tenure will add to Ash's existing team of DI specialists, including Tim Kukieza, VP of Disability, who has successfully grown Ash's DI sales for more than a decade.

For more on Ash's disability insurance offerings, visit ashbrokerage.com/plan/disability-insurance.

About Ash Brokerage

Founded over 50 years ago in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ash Brokerage's more than 400 employees are focused on helping financial professionals innovate through insurance solutions. In 2021, Ash protected almost 50,000 lives, helping place nearly $2 billion of premium. In 2022, Ash Brokerage joined the Integrity Marketing Group family of companies.

As a brokerage general agency, Ash leverages relationships with more than 80 top-rated insurance carriers to answer the needs of financial professionals nationwide. Ash has the tools — and the people — to bring solutions in every stage of life.

Whatever the question. Whatever the need. Ash Answers.

