Syracuse, NY based fee-only wealth management firm named top 50 fastest growing firms in the United States

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbridge Investment Management, LLC ("Rockbridge"), an independent fee-only wealth management firm, is proud to announce they have been named a Top 50 Fastest-Growing Financial Advisor Firm for 2022 by SmartAsset.

"Growth allows us to offer employees more opportunities and offer clients a better experience," said Patrick Rohe, CEO of Rockbridge Investment Management. "It's humbling to see how far we've come and recognized as one of the fastest growing firms in the country. I can't thank our team and our clients enough."

In this study, SmartAsset identifies the fastest-growing firms in the United States. They compared RIA's in four metrics one- and three-year percentage change in the number of client accounts and one- and three-year percentage change in assets under management (AUM).

About Rockbridge Investment Management

Rockbridge is a Syracuse-based fee-only Registered Investment Advisory firm servicing clients across the United States. Rockbridge is the largest fee-only investment advisor in Upstate NY, managing $1.7 billion in assets with more than 1,000 clients. Numerous publications, such as Forbes, CNBC, Wall Street Journal, and NAPFA, have recognized Rockbridge as an industry leader in wealth management. For more information, visit www.rockbridgeinvest.com

