OrthoAtlanta Official Partner of 2022 Atlanta Open

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta has been providing medical coverage for the ATP Tour in Atlanta for more than 20 years, serving as the Official Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Provider for the Atlanta ATP events. This year's ATP 250, the 2022 Atlanta Open, is part of the U.S. Open Series including former and current ATP World Tour top-20 players.

As the official orthopedic and sports medicine provider of the Atlanta Open, OrthoAtlanta physicians serve as the key medical point of contact for the players, coaches, tournament staff, and officials during the tournament.

"The Atlanta Open players, coaches and officials rely on OrthoAtlanta to provide superior orthopedic and sports medicine care throughout the tournament," stated Atlanta Open Tournament Director, Eddie Gonzalez. "The Atlanta Open brings world class athletes to Atlanta and we are proud to have a world class partner in OrthoAtlanta."

About OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the Southeast providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With over 50 physicians serving in 18 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injuries or deformity of muscles, joints, bones, and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, six MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and nonoperative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related and acute orthopedic injuries.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia's growth through safe, high-quality care close to home – an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. Every year, we have over 30 million visits to Piedmont.org, more than 450,000 appointments scheduled online by patients and over 100,000 virtual visits. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has lived up to our purpose to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Today our organization is supported by a work force of more than 37,000 who care for 3.4 million patients across 1,400 locations and serving communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia's population. This includes 22 hospitals, including three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and more than 2,800 Piedmont Clinic members. Piedmont has provided $1.4 billion in uncompensated care and community benefit programming to the communities we serve over the past five years. In 2022, Forbes ranked us No. 166 on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In 2021, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that rates hospitals on safety, awarded Piedmont more A grades than any system in Georgia.

