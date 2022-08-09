New Vision Statement Rolled Out at Clyde Companies

OREM, Utah, August 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clyde Companies rolled out a new company-wide vision statement this week: The most respected partner in our industry for another 100 years.

The previous vision statement, become the premier provider of construction materials and services in the Intermountain West and Great Plains, served the company well as it expanded operations from its humble beginnings in 1926.

Now, after nearly a century in the business, Clyde Companies is focused on maintaining its respected status in each of the industries where it maintains a presence including construction, building materials, land development, and insurance.

With an upcoming centennial celebration slated to begin in 2026, Clyde Companies' leadership began to reflect on where the company has been and where it wants to be in the future. After thriving in business for nearly 100 years, the new vision statement both celebrates and demonstrates that the company won't be slowing down any time soon.

Over time, Clyde Companies has steadily grown and evolved into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate consisting of eight subsidiaries: WW Clyde, Geneva Rock, IHC Scott, Sunroc, Sunpro, Bridgesource, GWC Capital, and Beehive Insurance. The company's footprint is larger than ever — with projects spanning across the entire Intermountain West and Great Plains regions.

As Clyde Companies has expanded into new markets, it has held true to its business practices and values: "We Value People," "Our Word is Our Bond," "Always Give a Full Measure," and "We Continuously Improve."

These values have helped Clyde Companies become a respected contractor and partner in every project, no matter the size. Being committed to growth while also giving back to the communities in which its employees reside and work have also helped the business flourish.

Throughout the years, Clyde Companies has become a leader in innovation, sustainability, and technology. The company knows its past and has a vision focused on the future. Over the past century, a solid reputation has been created that will only continue to increase for another 100 years, helping Clyde Companies fulfill its mission of Building a Better Community better than ever before.

Clyde Companies employs nearly 5,000 employees across the Intermountain West and Great Plains regions. (PRNewswire)

