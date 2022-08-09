A New Spot In Riverside - The Habit Burger Grill Opens Drive-Thru In San Jacinto

The Habit Burger Grill Opens in San Jacinto on August 15th

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more announces the grand opening of a new location in San Jacinto. Located at 1580 S. San Jacinto Ave., the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its 'Habit Hospitality' beginning August 15th.

In honor of the exciting grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for The Habit's CharClub members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up for the CharClub at www.habitburger.com/sanjacinto.

Free Charburger Day ( Friday, August 12th ): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Charburger Day ( Saturday, August 13th ): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Sunday, August 14th): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering. Curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Convenient delivery is also available through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks.

"Each new restaurant opening brings the excitement of being able to welcome new guests. We are delighted to be able to serve our chargrilled classics, like our award-winning Charburger and signature sandwiches, to the San Jacinto community," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

"Our team is honored to be able to take part in bringing The Habit Burger Grill's newest restaurant in San Jacinto to life. We are confident that the famous chargrilled flavors and 'Habit Hospitality' will be a success," said Stan Singh, franchisee.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill's dining room and drive-thru will be open Monday - Sunday from 10:30am - 10:00pm.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" and featured in Newsweek's "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022." The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 330 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 13 international locations, seven in China and six in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

