MOMETU LAUNCHES FREE, ON-DEMAND STREAMING SERVICE COMMITTED TO SPARKING CREATIVITY THROUGH FRICTION-FREE STORYTELLING

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mometu (Mo-Me-Tu), an ambitious start-up led by cinephile industry veterans Bryan Louzil and Charles Angelis announced today the August 19th official launch of their new streaming video platform with the same namesake. The platform is dedicated to the discovery of captivatingly diverse movies, documentaries, and TV series from all over the world, including some of our favorite classics that can no longer be found online.

"We strive to bring an experience that you will not find anywhere else. We collaborate with filmmakers from North America, Latin America, Africa, Europe, Oceania, and Asia to bring their content directly to you at no cost," said Bryan Louzil, Vice President of Business Development at Mometu. "Our name Mometu means "more for me and you" as we aim to develop a relationship with our streaming viewers in entertainment and creative exploration. There are countless incredible directors, writers, actors, and crews that work so hard to provide us content, but sadly never make it onto the silver screen or one of the larger streaming platforms. Mometu will provide that spotlight for filmmakers all over the world, including those here in North America. Our goal is to make sure there is always more for me and you."

The subscription-free, advertising-based video-on-demand service has already soft launched but will go live fully on August 19th and will be available across a variety of popular streaming platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Apple iOS and Google Play.

With one of the largest libraries of hand-curated content consisting of over 10,000 titles, Mometu will offer a plethora of captivating and thought-provoking movies, documentaries, TV series, and live channels that bring greater representation to creative and diverse filmmakers from North America, Latin America, Africa, Europe, Oceania, and Asia. Mometu will also offer 200+ FAST (free advertiser-supported TV) channels including World Poker Tour, Euro News in English and Spanish, The Country Network, and Kung Fu Movies.

The vast catalog of Mometu's content will allow the platform to offer hyper-personalized content for a hand-curated experience that meets every mood and desire. The aim here, however, is not to reduce choice – rather surface the right collection of titles by dramatically shortening the user's path to playback.

"Mometu was founded on the belief that moviegoers and cinephiles alike deserve simple access to content that is richly diverse in thought and culture," said Mometu Director of Content & Strategic Operations, Charles Angelis. "Mometu delivers a unique catalog of titles spanning exciting international film markets to more modest yet equally compelling filmmakers hustling to distribute their stories from around the world. We artfully hand-curate content collections to engage and inspire our viewers with refreshing entertainment they might not have been able to easily discover elsewhere."

Mometu is also dedicated to help aspiring filmmakers gain exposure and achieve their goals in the face of fierce competition through their straightforward film submission process, which can be found via the form on their website.

