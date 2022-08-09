Liberate Yourself presents Infrared Saunas

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After over a decade in the spiritual world. Liberate has expanded to wellness to accommodate Mind, body and Soul. Introducing their private Infrared saunas. Liberate's 1-hour infrared saunas have incredible benefits in your wellness and health routine that will leave you feeling refreshed, rejuvenated and relaxed. Unlike regular saunas, Infrared saunas heat at a lower temperature ranging between 120-150 allowing the body to sit in the heat longer to help the pores open up and release toxins which will allow you to sweat longer, the heat will penetrate deep within the tissue and muscles to release any heavy metals and toxins in the body. Don't be alarmed if you see little black dots on the towels that's just toxins releasing from your pores. In our completely private rooms, you will have the freedom to sit and meditate with our chakra healing lights. It is Incredibly beneficial for the immune system, anxiety, stress and a good night's sleep. Burn calories and heal your muscles while relaxing in our top-of-the-line saunas equipped with showers full of organic products. Stop on by our store at 13323 ventura blvd sherman oaks or visit our website to book your session now www.libertaeyourself.com

