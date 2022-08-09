InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Face Mask for Eating & Drinking (LAX-1419)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an effective way to minimize exposure to airborne germs and viruses when eating and drinking in public," said one of two inventors, from Northridge, Calif., "so we invented the WONDER MASK. Our design would offer an improved alternative to using standard face masks that have to be removed for eating and drinking."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved face mask that can be worn while eating or drinking. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lower or remove the mask. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1419, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp