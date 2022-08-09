EQB Reports Continued Strong Lending Growth and Core Earnings, Assets under Management up to $45.8 Billion, Increases Dividend

Full-Year 2022 Guidance for Key Metrics Confirmed
TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) (EQB) today reported earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 that reflected strong Q2 performance in core operations including record quarterly net interest income but with revenue growth offset at the bottom line by mark-to-market and fair value adjustments to non-interest income due to the impact of significant declines in North American equity markets on its strategic investment and security portfolios.
Core Personal and Commercial business performance in Q2 featured conventional lending growth of 36% year over year, adjusted quarterly net interest income2 up 18%, margins in line with 2022 guidance and fee-based income up 41%. However, after reflecting the decline in non-interest income, Q2 adjusted earnings2 were held to $1.75 diluted and adjusted ROE2 was 12.1%. EQB deploys capital to strategic fintech investments to gain access to early-stage technologies and innovative business models. Changes in their fair value and other derivatives are not indicative of core business performance.
Q2 adjusted net interest income2 +$25.8 million or +18% to $167.6 million (reported +$24.8 million or +17%)
• Adjusted earnings2 -13% to $61.5 million, reported earnings -17% y/y to $58.8 million
• Adjusted diluted EPS2 -13% to $1.75, reported diluted EPS -17% to $1.67
• Adjusted NIM2 1.81% consistent to Q2 2021, reported NIM1 1.80%, -1 bps y/y
• Adjusted ROE2 12.1%, reported ROE 11.6%
Conventional loan1 momentum continued through Q2
• Conventional loans1 +36% y/y to $24.1 billion
• Single family alternative +35% y/y to $16.3 billion
• Decumulation loans +200% y/y to $495 million
• Commercial Finance Group +28% y/y to
• Assets Under Management (AUM)1 +21% y/y to $45.8 million
EQ Bank adds 58,000 customers y/y
Year-to-date EQB set an all-time record for earnings, with 15.6% adjusted ROE2 (reported 14.9%) and on-target core business performance including
YTD earnings reflect margin, asset growth
• Adjusted earnings2 +10% y/y to $153.9 million, reported earnings +5% y/y to $146.8 million
• Adjusted diluted EPS2 +10% y/y to $4.40, reported diluted EPS +5% to $4.19
• Adjusted net interest income2 +20% y/y to $330.7 million
• Adjusted NIM2 1.84%, +5 bps y/y, reported NIM1 1.83%, +4 bps y/y
Record BVPS, YTD Adjusted ROE2 ahead of guidance
• Adjusted ROE2 15.6%, reported ROE 14.9%
• Book value per share +16% to $59.25
Strong credit metrics from long-term prudence
• Net impaired loans -23 bps y/y to 0.18% of total assets
Capital ratios support strategy, growth in dividends
• CETI ratio 13.5%, 0.5% above guidance
"EQB's core businesses delivered strong, on-plan performance despite market headwinds that impacted second quarter non-interest income in the form of mark-to-market adjustments. In alignment with our ROE targets, we generated risk-managed growth in our now $24 billion conventional loan1 portfolios of 36% year over year and 7% since March. Consistent with our established risk management practices, we also continued to proactively adjust our underwriting approach across the business to respond to elevated risks from inflation, the Bank of Canada's response to inflation and our expectations of changing collateral values. That said, as we exited the quarter, the fundamental forces that provide a solid foundation for our business – including strong demand for housing in Canada's major urban centers fueled by population growth, and our distinctive position as Canada's Challenger Bank – remain firmly in place," said Andrew Moor, President and CEO. "Priorities for the current quarter include the introduction of EQ Bank's payment card, the launch of EQ Bank in Québec and readying ourselves to acquire Concentra Bank which will add significant scale and opportunity to serve more Canadians."
Record YTD performance has EQB on track to meet 2022 guidance
- Although growth in conventional asset originations is expected to moderate in the second half of 2022 on risk-managed actions taken by EQB over the first two quarters, EQB today expressed confidence in stated annual guidance for the full-year 2022 of +12-15% in total lending portfolio growth (YTD 21%), +8-10% adjusted EPS2 growth (YTD +10%), adjusted ROE2 of 15%+ (YTD 15.6%), adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax income2 +12% (YTD +12%), book value per share +12% (YTD +16%) and CET1 13%+ (June 30, 2022 13.5%)
- Guidance was reaffirmed based on outperformance in the first half of 2022, and will be supported by EQB's asset diversification and pricing strategies and the potential that rising interest rates will increase mortgage renewal and retention
Net interest income moves higher with stable margins
- Q2 adjusted net interest income2 +18% y/y to $167.6 million (+17% or $166.7 million reported) driven by growth in average asset balances
- Q2 adjusted net interest margin2 (NIM) of 1.81% (1.80% reported) was on target with 2022 guidance (flat to 2021), primarily reflecting growth in higher-yielding conventional loans1 but with lower prepayment income
- Full-year 2022 outlook for NIM expected to remain stable with an anticipated decline in prepayment income brought on by rising interest rates offset by asset diversification, pricing strategies and continued funding diversification
Non-interest income reflects mark-to-market, fair value adjustments
- Q2 fees and other income +41% y/y to $7.9 million reflecting growth in loan portfolio and origination/servicing fees
- Severe capital market volatility led to mark-to-market losses of $8.7 million on EQB's strategic investment portfolio. This portfolio was conceived and constructed to enable EQB's subsidiary, Equitable Bank to gain exposure to innovative business models and early-stage technologies that are accretive to Equitable Bank's position as Canada's Challenger Bank
- EQB expects volatility to continue in the second half of 2022, but this does not reflect the underlying strategic value of these investments
- EQB expects fees and other income to increase in line with the total portfolio and gains on securitization activity to remain stable or increase relative to Q2 2022
- Q2 gains on securitization income were $2.2 million compared to $8.6 million a year ago due to decreased derecognition volumes and a decline in gain-on-sale margin from historically high levels; EQB expects to see a modest recovery in such income in the last half of 2022
Continued investment in Challenger innovations across people, process, and platforms
- Adjusted non-interest expenses1 in Q2 +16% y/y to $75.6 million driven by growth in assets and investments in capabilities to advance EQB's strategic innovation agenda; management continues to expect operating leverage in 2022 to be flat on average
- YTD, EQB's banking operations remain the most efficient of any Canadian bank at 41.1% adjusted efficiency ratio1 (43.6% reported), but elevated in Q2 to 45.8% adjusted1 (47.7% reported), due primarily to the reduction in total quarterly revenue driven by mark-to-market and fair-value losses
Personal Banking asset growth +19% y/y to record $24.0 billion
- Single-family alternative portfolio +35% y/y and +6% q/q to $16.3 billion (2022 annual guidance +12-15%) supported by higher originations and a 1.9% decline in the loan attrition rate
- Single-family alternative growth expected to slow in the latter half of 2022, reflecting market conditions
- Reverse mortgage assets +231% y/y to $421 million and +38% q/q (2022 annual guidance +150%) reflecting expanded distribution and increasing brand awareness of Equitable Bank as an attractive provider of reverse mortgages to Canadians nearing or in retirement as well as growth in this market
- Insurance lending (CSV) +95% y/y to $73 million and +24% q/q (2022 annual guidance +100%) as growth was assisted by partnerships with nine leading insurers and the recent introduction of Immediate Financing Arrangement, a product available to whole life insurance policy holders to immediately access 100% of their total annual premium as equity
Commercial Banking asset growth +25% y/y to $12.1 billion
- Commercial Finance Group loan portfolio +28% y/y and +10% q/q to $4.5 billion (2022 annual guidance +10-15%), Business Enterprise Solutions +22% y/y and +6% q/q to $1.2 billion (2022 annual guidance +10-15%) and Specialized Finance +107% y/y and +3% q/q to $739 million (2022 annual guidance +20-30%)
- Equipment leasing portfolio +40% y/y and +17% q/q to approximately $900 million (2022 annual guidance +10-15%) with 67% of new assets comprised of high credit-quality prime leases
- Insured Multi-unit residential portfolio +15% y/y and +14% q/q to $4.8 billion (2022 guidance 0-5%)
Strong capital and liquidity positions
- Liquid assets1 were $3.1 billion or 7.8% of total assets at June 30, 2022, a prudent level that reflects anticipated cash needs for upcoming quarters, compared to $2.9 billion or 9.1% a year ago when pandemic-related uncertainties were much higher
- Retail and securitization funding markets remain liquid and efficient and with rising interest rates deposit markets are expected to see even more positive inflow
- Equitable Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 13.5% at June 30, 2022 (unchanged from March 31, 2022) and compared to 14.4 % at June 30, 2021, reflecting its success in deploying capital organically
- Total risk-weighted assets +29% y/y and +5% q/q to $14.8 billion
Credit quality indicators reflect long-term prudence, risk management responsiveness
- PCL was $5.2 million in Q2 2022 due to portfolio growth and as macroeconomic forecasts and loss modelling considered the impact of rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions compared to a net benefit of $2.0 million in Q2 2021 when future expected losses recorded in 2020 were released because of improving macroeconomic variables
- Allowances now approximate pre-pandemic levels and PCL is expected to be consistent with Q2 levels and grow with the size of the portfolio assuming economic forecasts prove to be accurate
- Net impaired loans declined to 0.18% of total assets at June 30, 2022 from 0.41% at June 30, 2021 – reflecting net reductions across single family mortgages ($17.5 million), conventional commercial loans ($36.7 million), and equipment leases ($2.7 million) over the past 12 months – and also declined from 0.22% at March 31, 2022 due to the discharge of one delinquent commercial loan
- EQB is well reserved for credit losses with allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 14 bps at June 30, 2022 compared to 19 bps at June 30, 2021
- Realized losses were less than 1 basis point of total loan assets or $2.4 million YTD – better than its industry-leading 10-year credit history – compared to $6.6 million or 2 basis points a year ago
Equitable Bank continued to diversify its sources of funding and optimize costs of funds
- During the second quarter (May 27, 2022), Equitable Bank completed its second legislative covered bond issuance of €300 million. Due May 27, 2025, the bonds were issued with an AA rating at a spread of 20 basis points over EUR mid swaps and are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin)
- Equitable Bank plans a series of covered bond issuances and expects its capacity for such issuances to increase when the agreement to acquire Concentra Bank closes. Inclusive of all costs, the bonds represent Equitable Bank's lowest cost of wholesale funding
- Excluding EQ Bank deposits, Equitable Bank's total other deposit principal was +34% y/y and +8% q/q to $15.9 billion at June 30, 2022 and included its Deposit Note program of $1.9 billion
EQ Bank deposits +16% y/y to record $7.6 billion with attractive economics
- EQ Bank expanded its customer base by +26% y/y to 279,939 (with nearly 14,000 new customers in the second quarter alone) and during July, increased its customer base to approximately 285,000
- As more Canadians take advantage of EQ Bank's best-in-class digital experience and increase product usage (as they did with +80% y/y growth in digital transactions in Q2 and +6% growth in products held per customer/y), EQ Bank is benefiting from improved economics as customer lifetime value grows with rising alternative funding, while customer acquisition costs remain stable, even while EQ Bank pays competitive deposit rates with no everyday fees
- EQ Bank deposits +16% y/y and +5% q/q (2022 annual guidance +20-30%) to $7.6 billion
EQ Bank poised to introduce payment card, serve customers in Québec
- This fall will see the introduction of the EQ Bank payment card, which will allow customers to make purchases wherever Mastercard are accepted. This payments experience will complement current offerings and the new functionality will allow Canadians to use EQ Bank for the majority of their day-to-day banking needs as a primary bank
- EQ Bank services are also coming to Québec this fall, an important step for EQB, which has proudly served Québec customers through the brokered deposit and brokered mortgage channels for many years and has participated in the local economy as an employer of talented Challengers in its Montréal office since 2010
Equitable Bank continues to prepare for the closing of the Concentra Bank acquisition
- On February 7, 2022, Equitable Bank announced that it entered into a definitive agreement, as well as supporting agreements, to acquire Concentra Bank, Canada's 13th largest Schedule I bank by assets, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals
- During the second quarter, Equitable Bank received unconditional clearance from the Competition Bureau Canada in the form of an advance ruling issued in connection with the acquisition
- Equitable Bank and Concentra Bank have jointly formed a Transformation Management Office with dedicated resources to develop detailed integration plans in advance of closing while both banks continue to operate independently in serving customers
EQB announces +7% q/q increase in Common Share Dividend or +68% y/y
- EQB's Board of Directors declared a common share dividend of $0.31 per common share or $1.24 annualized, payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record September 15, 2022
- The three dividend increases announced since the beginning of 2022 reflect EQB's philosophy of growing the dividend while maintaining a payout ratio that is much lower than other Canadian banks and using retained capital to fuel portfolio growth with high future ROE
- EQB's Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 15, 2022
- EQB dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation
Normal course issuer bid (NCIB)
- EQB'sNCIB allows it to repurchase up to 2,325,951 of its common shares and 289,340 of its non-cumulative 5-year reset preferred shares Series 3, representing approximately 10% of its public float as at December 10, 2021 prior to December 10, 2022. During Q2, EQB repurchased and cancelled 7,600 preferred shares at an average price of $24.93. No common shares were purchased during the first six months of 2022
"What is important to us is to drive results in our core personal and commercial business lines. In this regard, we have identified high-quality opportunities short and long term where our risk-managed capital allocation decisions will position EQB to continuously achieve our ROE target of 15% to 17%. From the perspective of our strategic investment portfolio, market-driven fluctuations reflected in the second quarter do not change the business value of these investments as they give us access to leading-edge knowledge, technologies and capabilities and, as recently as Q1, allowed us to capture significant gains. Putting all the component pieces of our outlook together, we look forward to proving the resiliency of our business model and consistency of our Challenger purpose through this next stage of the economic cycle while delivering on our full-year guidance," said Chadwick Westlake, EQB's Chief Financial Officer.
Analyst conference call and webcast: 8:30 a.m. ET Eastern August 10, 2022
EQB will host its second quarter conference call and webcast on Wednesday August 10, 2022. To access the call live, please dial (416) 764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts.
Call archive
A replay of the call will be available until August 24, 2022 at midnight at (416) 764-8677 (passcode 542700 followed by the number sign). Alternatively, the webcast will be archived on EQB's website.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)
($000s) As at
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
539,509
773,251
591,752
Restricted cash
557,283
462,164
507,295
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
420,009
550,030
100,015
Investments
1,097,004
1,033,438
859,925
Loans – Personal
24,122,303
22,421,603
20,225,222
Loans – Commercial
12,123,469
10,479,159
9,667,652
Securitization retained interests
227,013
207,889
203,491
Other assets
331,168
231,536
186,901
39,417,758
36,159,070
32,342,253
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits
23,708,958
20,856,383
18,588,223
Securitization liabilities
11,366,847
11,375,020
11,483,635
Obligations under repurchase agreements
814,494
1,376,763
201,271
Deferred tax liabilities
64,180
63,141
67,520
Funding facilities
711,380
200,128
-
Subscription receipts
230,821
-
-
Other liabilities
426,527
335,001
200,067
37,323,207
34,206,436
30,540,716
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred shares
70,424
70,607
72,001
Common shares
234,372
230,160
224,997
Contributed surplus
10,106
8,693
8,237
Retained earnings
1,773,658
1,650,757
1,513,118
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
5,991
(7,583)
(16,816)
2,094,551
1,952,634
1,801,537
39,417,758
36,159,070
32,342,253
Consolidated statements of income (unaudited)
($000s, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Interest income:
Loans – Personal
190,830
164,363
364,610
325,420
Loans – Commercial
133,540
103,169
249,286
204,427
Investments
3,351
3,824
7,206
6,723
Other
5,558
2,606
8,417
5,226
333,279
273,962
629,519
541,796
Interest expense:
Deposits
110,413
76,693
194,885
154,478
Securitization liabilities
53,741
55,278
103,031
111,170
Funding facilities
2,468
152
2,774
343
166,622
132,123
300,690
265,991
Net interest income
166,657
141,839
328,829
275,805
Non-interest income:
Fees and other income
7,866
5,598
13,899
11,173
Net (losses) gains on loans and investments
(16,839)
4,907
(12,041)
3,446
Gains on securitization activities and income from
6,445
6,430
21,060
18,520
(2,528)
16,935
22,918
33,139
Revenue
164,129
158,774
351,747
308,944
Provision for credit losses
5,233
(1,982)
5,108
(2,754)
Revenue after provision for credit losses
158,896
160,756
346,639
311,698
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
40,067
32,396
76,839
61,369
Other
38,209
32,594
76,370
60,938
78,276
64,990
153,209
122,307
Income before income taxes
80,620
95,766
193,430
189,391
Income taxes:
Current
22,091
20,698
45,607
42,740
Deferred
(307)
4,267
1,040
6,656
21,784
24,965
46,647
49,396
Net income
58,836
70,801
146,783
139,995
Dividends on preferred shares
1,086
1,111
2,175
2,225
Net income available to common shareholders
57,750
69,690
144,608
137,770
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.69
2.05
4.24
4.07
Diluted
1.67
2.02
4.19
4.01
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)
($000s)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Net income
58,836
70,801
146,783
139,995
Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified
Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive
Reclassification of losses from AOCI on sale of investment
(926)
-
(926)
-
Net unrealized losses from change in fair value
(8,011)
(1,570)
(29,380)
(3,228)
Reclassification of net losses to income
2,729
178
5,006
1,317
Other comprehensive income – items that will not be
Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other
Net unrealized (losses) gains from change in fair value
(5,278)
6,374
(6,703)
16,102
Reclassification of net losses to retained earnings
1,836
-
3,045
-
(9,650)
4,982
(28,958)
14,191
Income tax recovery (expense)
2,531
(1,307)
7,594
(3,725)
(7,119)
3,675
(21,364)
10,466
Cash flow hedges:
Net unrealized gains from change in fair value
19,668
2,155
45,909
16,065
Reclassification of net losses (gains) to income
1,944
231
2,373
(234)
21,612
2,386
48,282
15,831
Income tax expense
(5,667)
(628)
(12,660)
(4,161)
15,945
1,758
35,622
11,670
Total other comprehensive income
8,826
5,433
14,258
22,136
Total comprehensive income
67,662
76,234
161,041
162,131
Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)
($000s) Three month period ended
June 30, 2022
Preferred
Common
Contributed
Retained
Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)
Cash Flow
Financial
Total
Total
Balance, beginning
70,607
232,854
9,357
1,727,169
20,357
(22,508)
(2,151)
2,037,836
Net Income
-
-
-
58,836
-
-
-
58,836
Realized Loss on Sale of
-
-
-
(1,355)
-
(684)
(684)
(2,039)
Other comprehensive
-
-
-
-
15,945
(7,119)
8,826
8,826
Exercise of stock options
-
1,463
-
-
-
-
-
1,463
Purchase of treasury
(183)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(183)
Net loss on cancellation of
-
-
-
(6)
-
-
-
(6)
Dividends:
Preferred shares
-
-
-
(1,086)
-
-
-
(1,086)
Common shares
-
-
-
(9,900)
-
-
-
(9,900)
Stock-based
Compensation
-
-
804
-
-
-
-
804
Transfer relating to the
exercise of stock options
-
55
(55)
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
70,424
234,372
10,106
1,773,658
36,302
(30,311)
5,991
2,094,551
($000s) Three month period ended June 30, 2021
Balance, beginning
72,194
224,397
7,722
1,449,715
(10,031)
(12,218)
(22,249)
1,731,779
Net Income
-
-
-
70,801
-
-
-
70,801
Other comprehensive
-
-
-
-
1,758
3,675
5,433
5,433
Exercise of stock options
-
489
-
-
-
-
-
489
Purchase of treasury
preferred shares
(193)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(193)
Net loss on cancellation of
treasury preferred shares
-
-
-
(10)
-
-
-
(10)
Dividends:
Preferred shares
-
-
-
(1,111)
-
-
-
(1,111)
Common shares
-
-
-
(6,277)
-
-
-
(6,277)
Stock-based
compensation
-
-
626
-
-
-
-
626
Transfer relating to the
exercise of stock options
-
111
(111)
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
72,001
224,997
8,237
1,513,118
(8,273)
(8,543)
(16,816)
1,801,537
Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)
($000s) Six month period ended
June 30, 2022
Preferred
Common
Contributed
Retained
Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)
Cash Flow
Financial
Total
Total
Balance, beginning
70,607
230,160
8,693
1,650,757
680
(8,263)
(7,583)
1,952,634
Net Income
-
-
-
146,783
-
-
-
146,783
Realized loss on sale of
-
-
-
(2,251)
-
(684)
(684)
(2,935)
Other comprehensive
-
-
-
-
35,622
(21,364)
14,258
14,258
Exercise of stock options
-
3,867
-
-
-
-
-
3,867
Purchase of treasury
(183)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(183)
Net loss on cancellation of
-
-
-
(6)
-
-
-
(6)
Dividends:
Preferred shares
-
-
-
(2,175)
-
-
-
(2,175)
Common shares
-
-
-
(19,450)
-
-
-
(19,450)
Stock-based
compensation
-
-
1,758
-
-
-
-
1,758
Transfer relating to the
exercise of stock options
-
345
(345)
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
70,424
234,372
10,106
1,773,658
36,302
(30,311)
5,991
2,094,551
($000s) Six month period ended June 30, 2021
Balance, beginning
72,477
218,166
8,092
1,387,919
(19,943)
(19,009)
(38,952)
1,647,702
Net Income
-
-
-
139,995
-
-
-
139,995
Other comprehensive
-
-
-
-
11,670
10,466
22,136
22,136
Exercise of stock options
-
5,715
-
-
-
-
-
5,715
Purchase of treasury
preferred shares
(476)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(476)
Net loss on cancellation of
treasury preferred shares
-
-
-
(20)
-
-
-
(20)
Dividends:
Preferred shares
-
-
-
(2,225)
-
-
-
(2,225)
Common shares
-
-
-
(12,551)
-
-
-
(12,551)
Stock-based
compensation
-
-
1,261
-
-
-
-
1,261
Transfer relating to the
exercise of stock options
-
1,116
(1,116)
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
72,001
224,997
8,237
1,513,118
(8,273)
(8,543)
(16,816)
1,801,537
Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)
($000s)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Three and six month periods ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
58,836
70,801
146,783
139,995
Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:
Financial instruments at fair value through income
3,103
1,778
1,376
(5,612)
Amortization of premiums/discount on investments
330
28
630
46
Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs
9,211
7,897
18,044
15,234
Provision for credit losses
5,233
(1,982)
5,108
(2,754)
Securitization gains
(1,620)
(8,177)
(6,248)
(12,355)
Stock-based compensation
804
626
1,758
1,261
Income taxes
21,784
24,965
46,647
49,396
Securitization retained interests
12,742
11,221
25,160
21,900
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Restricted cash
(108,652)
25,398
(95,119)
(3,256)
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
(420,009)
250,022
130,021
350,188
Loans receivable, net of securitizations
(2,000,934)
(1,025,059)
(3,344,734)
(1,672,166)
Other assets
3,162
(709)
(1,105)
5,198
Deposits
1,493,378
980,721
2,903,026
2,008,887
Securitization liabilities
401,333
(247,738)
(227)
(508,067)
Obligations under repurchase agreements
(65,709)
201,271
(562,269)
(50,606)
Funding facilities
386,805
-
511,252
-
Subscription receipts
435
-
230,821
-
Other liabilities
(33,605)
(23,931)
13,092
11,647
Income taxes paid
(28,616)
(15,306)
(93,658)
(32,531)
Cash flows (used in) from operating activities
(261,989)
251,826
(69,642)
316,405
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
1,463
489
3,867
5,715
Dividends paid on preferred shares
(1,086)
(1,111)
(2,176)
(2,225)
Dividends paid on common shares
(9,900)
(6,277)
(19,450)
(12,551)
Cash flows used in financing activities
(9,523)
(6,899)
(17,759)
(9,061)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of investments
(926)
(453,543)
(58,826)
(484,850)
Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments
122,300
213,111
233,768
229,466
Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts
(21,882)
336
(295,103)
(89)
Purchase of capital assets and system development costs
(13,752)
(9,346)
(26,180)
(17,862)
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
85,740
(249,442)
(146,341)
(273,335)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(185,772)
(4,515)
(233,742)
34,009
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
725,281
596,267
773,251
557,743
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
539,509
591,752
539,509
591,752
Cash flows from operating activities include:
Interest received
289,106
250,337
560,154
508,152
Interest paid
(143,009)
(134,229)
(265,080)
(274,186)
Dividends received
899
1,434
2,170
2,916
Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios
In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
Adjusted financial results
On February 7, 2022, Equitable Bank announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Concentra Bank (Concentra), subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close later in 2022. As a result of the announced agreement, Equitable Bank has incurred certain acquisition costs beginning in Q4 2021. To enhance comparability between reporting periods, increase consistency with other financial institutions, and provide the reader with a better understanding of EQB's performance, adjusted results were introduced starting in Q1 2022. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures.
Adjustments impacting current and prior periods:
Concentra acquisition/integration costs, pre-tax:
- Q2 2022 – $2.7 million of acquisition and integration related costs and $0.9 million of interest expenses paid to subscription receipt holders1; and
- Q1 2022 – $5.1 million of acquisition and integration related costs and $0.9 million of interest expenses paid to subscription receipt holders.
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.
___________________________
1. The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders are entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts will be converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of the Concentra acquisition. The net proceeds from the issuance are held in an escrow account and the interest income earned is not recognized until the closing date. In the event that the acquisition does not close, the interest that accrues to the investment will be paid to the subscription receipt holders, along with the return of their initial investment.
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted
As at or for the three months ended
For the six months ended
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Reported financial results ($thousands)
Net interest income
166,657
162,172
141,839
328,829
275,805
Non-interest income
(2,528)
25,446
16,935
22,918
33,139
Revenue
164,129
187,618
158,774
351,747
308,944
Non-interest expense
78,276
74,933
64,990
153,209
122,307
Pre-provision pre-tax income
85,853
112,685
93,784
198,538
186,637
Provision for credit loss
5,233
(125)
(1,982)
5,108
(2,754)
Income tax expense
21,784
24,863
24,965
46,647
49,396
Net income
58,836
87,947
70,801
146,783
139,995
Net income available to common shareholders
57,750
86,858
69,690
144,608
137,770
Adjustments ($ thousands)
Interest expenses – paid to subscription
-
1,861
-
947
914
Non-interest expenses –
-
7,842
-
2,709
5,133
Pre-tax adjustments
3,656
6,047
-
9,703
-
Income tax expense(2)
958
1,584
-
2,542
-
Post-tax adjustments
2,698
4,463
-
7,161
-
Adjusted financial results ($ thousands)
Net interest income
167,604
163,086
141,839
330,690
275,805
Non-interest income
(2,528)
25,446
16,935
22,918
33,139
Revenue
165,076
188,532
158,774
353,608
308,944
Non-interest expense
75,567
69,800
64,990
145,367
122,307
Pre-provision pre-tax income
89,509
118,732
93,784
208,241
186,637
Provision for credit loss
5,233
(125)
(1,982)
5,108
(2,754)
Income tax expense
22,742
26,447
24,965
49,189
49,396
Net income
61,534
92,410
70,801
153,944
139,995
Net income available to common shareholders
60,448
91,321
69,690
151,769
137,770
Diluted earnings per share ($, except number
Weighted average number of diluted common
34,479,387
34,545,393
34,434,216
34,512,207
34,374,572
Diluted earnings per share - reported
1.67
2.51
2.02
4.19
4.01
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted
1.75
2.64
2.02
4.40
4.01
Impact of adjustments on diluted earnings per share
0.08
0.13
-
0.22
-
(1) The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders are entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts will be converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of the Concentra acquisition. The net proceeds from the issuance are held in an escrow account and the interest income earned is not recognized until the closing date. In the event that the acquisition does not close, the interest that accrues to the investment will be paid to the subscription receipt holders, along with the return of their initial investment. (2) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.
In addition to the adjusted results that are presented above, additional adjusted financial measures and ratios are disclosed as follows:
• Reconciliation of adjusted efficiency ratio
($000s, except percentages)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Change
30-Jun-21
Change
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Change
Non-interest expenses – reported
78,276
74,933
4 %
64,990
20 %
153,209
122,307
25 %
Adjustments on a pre-tax basis:
Non-interest expenses –
acquisition/integration related costs
(2,709)
(5,133)
(47 %)
-
N/A
(7,842)
-
N/A
Non-interest expenses – adjusted
75,567
69,800
8 %
64,990
16 %
145,367
122,307
19 %
Revenue – reported
Adjustment on a pre-tax basis:
164,129
187,618
(13 %)
158,774
3 %
351,747
308,944
14 %
Interest expenses – paid to
subscription receipt holders
947
914
4 %
-
N/A
1,861
-
N/A
Revenue – adjusted
165,076
188,532
(12 %)
158,774
4 %
353,608
308,944
14 %
Efficiency ratio – adjusted
45.8 %
37.0 %
8.8 %
40.9 %
4.9 %
41.1 %
39.6 %
1.5 %
- Reconciliation of adjusted return on equity (ROE)
($000s, except percentages)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Change
30-Jun-21
Change
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Change
Net income available to common
57,750
86,858
(34 %)
69,690
(17 %)
144,608
137,770
5 %
Adjustments on an after-tax basis:
Costs associated with Concentra
acquisition
2,698
4,463
(40 %)
-
N/A
7,161
-
N/A
Net income available to common
60,448
91,321
(34 %)
69,690
(13 %)
151,769
137,770
10 %
Weighted average common equity
2,001,383
1,926,646
4 %
1,694,570
18 %
1,956,738
1,653,599
18 %
Return on equity - adjusted
12.1 %
19.2 %
(7.1 %)
16.5 %
(4.4 %)
15.6 %
16.8 %
(1.2 %)
Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios
- Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total assets reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
($000s)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Change
30-Jun-21
Change
Total assets on the consolidated balance sheet
39,417,758
37,149,968
6 %
32,342,253
22 %
Loan principal derecognized
6,349,413
6,272,342
1 %
5,585,644
14 %
Assets under management
45,767,171
43,422,310
5 %
37,927,897
21 %
- Conventional loans: are the total on-balance sheet loan principal excluding Prime single family and Insured multi-unit residential mortgages.
($000s)
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Change
30-Jun-21
Change
Alternative single family mortgages
16,264,259
15,399,287
6 %
12,058,136
35 %
Reverse mortgages
421,406
304,285
38 %
127,138
231 %
Cash surrender value loans
73,219
59,196
24 %
37,566
95 %
Total Conventional loans – Personal
16,758,884
15,762,768
6 %
12,222,840
37 %
Business Enterprise Solutions
1,228,665
1,154,573
6 %
1,011,089
22 %
Commercial Finance Group
4,516,012
4,111,394
10 %
3,538,869
28 %
Specialized finance
738,675
714,856
3 %
357,257
107 %
Equipment leasing
902,054
772,868
17 %
643,095
40 %
Total Conventional loans – Commercial
7,385,406
6,753,691
9 %
5,550,310
33 %
Total Conventional loans
24,144,290
22,516,459
7 %
17,773,150
36 %
- Liquid assets: is a measure of EQB's cash or assets that can be readily converted into cash, which are held for the purposes of funding loans, deposit maturities, and the ability to collect other receivables and settle other obligations.
- Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
- Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.
- Pre-provision pre-tax income: is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
