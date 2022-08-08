InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Parked Vehicles (TLS-201)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide motorists with a convenient means of protecting their vehicle interiors from overheating and damage when parked in direct sunlight," said an inventor, from Clearwater, Fla., "so I invented the INSTA - SHADE. My design would be much more effective than typical cardboard sunshades that only block sunlight at the windshield."

The invention protects a parked vehicle from bright sunlight, dirt and other debris. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional vehicle shades and covers. As a result, it helps to prevent sun damage and it ensures that the interior remains cool and comfortable. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-201, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

