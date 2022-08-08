DDPAI Z50 4KDUALDASH CAM LAUNCH

The Finer, The Mightier

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 8th, DPPAI unveils the Z50 dash cam model, As in Z-series, continues the preview screen and sleek design but upgraded details with powerful performance. The finer, the mightier.

4K Dual Dash Cam, Focus on Finer Details

The DDPAI Z50 comes with a front and a rear camera to record front and back views simultaneously for double safety. Based on the Sony IMX415 sensor and an F1.75 aperture, the front camera has a 140° field of view and captures a 4K UHD video. Compared with Z40, Z50 is more powerful in image processing and resolution. With advanced color boost algorithms and NightVIS technology, Z50 records with sharper details, balanced lighting, and vivid color even in dark conditions.

From Driving to Parking, We Got You Covered

Adding an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with a front vehicle departure warning, Z50 reduces the risk of getting distracted at stoplights or traffic congestion, leading to safety and comfort for long-distance driving. Under the IPS power management system, monitor your car the whole day without draining the car battery. Keep your peace of mind all the time whether driving or parking.

Emergency Backup Storage Solution: D²save Storage Technology

The Z50 delivers D²save Storage Technology in case of a TF card error. With Built-in NAND Flash, it will automatically keep and repair damaged files. Also, the Z50 supports up to 128G storage and loop recording, keeping the space to save the recording.

Advanced Sense Reality (SR) Effect to Enjoy Fun in the Realistic Racing

Based on a high-precision gyro sensor and algorithm, DDPAI develops the SR skin with driving data to integrate with route footage, turning your driving travel into a race, and immerse yourself in the real world of drifting. Rev the engines of your race cars, break free, and travel in these liberating racing.

About DDPAI

9-year expertise in dash cam industry and automotive field, DDPAI is the first one to propose the concept of a social sharing dash cam. now DDPAI has become top three dash cam brand in China. Committed to intelligent travel and automotive field, DDPAI studies smart traveling field with SAIC, Geely, JAC, XPeng, Didi, T3 Go, Volvo, cooperating with Huawei, Honor, Alibaba to deliver multi-scenario intelligent ecological services and with AutoNavi Maps and Sogou Maps to jointly create AR navigation.

