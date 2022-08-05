PrepMD and PrepMD RMS welcome Robert Lerman, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrepMD and its subsidiary, PrepMD RMS, the premier provider of cardiac remote monitoring, staffing, and training solutions, announced today the appointment of Dr. Robert Lerman, distinguished Cardiac Electrophysiologist and Healthcare Expert as the company's Chief Medical Officer.

Most recently, Dr. Lerman served as the Chief Medical Officer and VP of Clinical Operations at LindaCare, a cardiac remote monitoring technology company. Prior to that, Dr. Lerman led several new programs in both Clinical Integration and Clinical Supply Chain at Dignity Health, one of the nation's largest health systems. During an 18-year clinical career, he worked as the Medical Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at St. Bernardine Medical Center in Southern California and served as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine.

A native and current resident of Los Angeles, Dr. Lerman received his B.S. from Stanford University and medical degree from Albany Medical College prior to completing an internal medicine residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and fellowships in cardiology and clinical cardiac electrophysiology at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Lerman join the leadership team at PrepMD and PrepMD RMS. A distinguished electrophysiologist and a clinical expert in the remote monitoring space, Dr. Lerman will provide strong leadership and direction across all verticals at the company including cardiac remote monitoring, staffing, and training".

-Matt O'Neal, Co-founder and CEO of PrepMD, PrepMD RMS.

With his experience leading remote monitoring technology development and as an active member of the HRS Interoperability Working Group, Dr. Lerman will guide the technology roadmap for PrepMD RMS. Dr. Lerman will work with the cross-functional teams to develop and implement strategic initiatives across all solutions offered by the company to healthcare systems, corporations, and individuals globally.

About PrepMD RMS

Founded in 2015, PrepMD RMS is the premier cardiac clinical solutions company, combining expert human capital and technological innovation to address complex challenges faced by cardiology offices and major healthcare systems. As a one-stop shop for device clinics of all sizes, PrepMD RMS offers a portfolio of services including cardiac device remote monitoring, in-office staffing, and digital healthcare training solutions. The parent global company, PrepMD is an established leader in cardiac medical device training for corporations and individuals. For more information, go to prepmd.com.

