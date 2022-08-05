Infoblox Grows Its Sales Leadership Team with Joe Gately

Gately will lead Infoblox's US and Latin America sales organization

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in DNS management and security services, today announced Joe Gately as SVP of Sales for the Americas region. Reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Mitch Breen, Gately will drive growth initiatives to help customers simplify, scale, and secure network connectivity across their hybrid workplace.

"I'm pleased to welcome Joe into this critical sales leadership role," said Mitch Breen, CRO of Infoblox. "He brings an impressive track record in accelerating revenue at cloud and security companies of all sizes. I look forward to partnering with Joe to evolve our high performing Americas sales organization towards our goal of becoming the next billion dollar SaaS company."

"I'm excited to take on this new challenge of leading Infoblox's talented Americas sales organization," said Gately. "Infoblox's cloud-first products are foundational to making the modern enterprise run seamlessly and securely, whether employees are working at HQ or remotely. The pandemic continues to create enormous opportunities to help organizations modernize their networking and security infrastructure for today's distributed business environment."

Gately brings three decades of experience building sales, channel, and other go-to-market teams. He joins from VergeSense, where as CRO, he led the team to quadruple ARR year over year. Prior, Joe was an Area Vice President at EMC, where, early on, he helped shape the sales team's culture of excellence. He also held leadership roles across other companies, including BMC Software, where he led a team to build multiple global Product Sales Specialist organizations. Along the way, he founded two companies, one of which, LINX Communications, was a leading provider of unified communication services.

Infoblox is the leader in next generation DNS management and security. More than 13,000 customers, including 75% of the Fortune 500, rely on Infoblox to scale, simplify and secure their hybrid networks to meet the modern challenges of a cloud-first world. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com .

