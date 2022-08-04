Vital Nutrients Launches First-to-Market Vegan Omega with SPMs

This exclusive algal-based specialized SPM formula delivers better tolerance, absorption and activity*

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Nutrients, a leading practitioner-founded nutritional supplement company dedicated to making a positive impact on the health of people and the planet, today announc­ed the launch of its latest innovative formulation, Ultra Pure® Vegan Omega SPM+. This high-performance vegan fish oil alternative provides the most biologically active form of specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPMs), plus 400 mg of triglyceride form omega-3s from sustainably sourced, plant-based algal oil concentrate in mini vegan softgels.*

Vital Nutrients (PRNewswire)

This innovative formulation addresses the increasing demand for vegan alternatives to marine fish oil to support healthy immune responses, cardiovascular health, and cognitive focus. Vital Nutrients holds the exclusive position on this form of algal-based triglyceride DHA/DPA-derived specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPMs), for better tolerance and absorption, and SPMs specific to DHA + DPA. This is the first and only plant-based combination of omega-3 fatty acids with clinically relevant levels of active SPMs that may facilitate resolution of inflammatory processes more effectively and up to 5x more than omega-3s can alone.*

"In collaboration with our healthcare practitioners, we identified a critical need in the marketplace for a vegan-friendly SPM solution, as well as smaller omega-3 capsules for increased compliance among the general patient population," explains John P. Troup, Ph.D., Chief Science & Education Officer, Vital Nutrients. "Our new Vegan Omega SPM+ delivers a first of its kind vegan algae omega formulation, in a capsule that is 40% smaller than traditional fish oils for improved patient compliance."

According to the CDC, up to 80% of Americans have an omega-3 nutrient gap and deficiency in the essential omega-3 fatty acid DHA. In addition, veganism in the United States has increased 6X since 2014.[i] Traditional fish-oil derived omega-3 supplements lack clinically relevant levels of SPMs and are not a suitable option for a growing portion of the population following a vegan lifestyle.

In accordance with Vital Nutrients' commitment to clean supplements, Ultra Pure® Vegan Omega SPM+ is free of gluten, dairy, soy, peanut, tree nut, fish and egg, and contains no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, coatings or binders. The product is non-GMO and free of heavy metals, solvents and pesticides.

Each ingredient in the formula has been hand selected to provide unique benefits, resulting in a balanced, well-rounded combination of scientifically validated ingredients including:

0.1% DHA/DPA-derived SPMs

Activation and support of healthy immune system responses*

SPMs specific to DHA and DPA offer more precise activation*

390 MG DHA

Supports healthy immune system responses and cardiovascular health maintenance*

Supports Central Nervous System function and healthy cognitive performance*

75 MG DPA[ii] [iii]

Structurally similar to DHA and EPA, the inclusion of DPA provides a full-spectrum omega profile

Provides enhanced support for healthy platelet activity, lipid metabolism and cardiovascular system health*

Can be retro-converted to DHA and EPA

1 MG ASTAXANTHIN

High antioxidant characteristics help protect the delicate omega-3 oils within each softgel

Ultra Pure® Vegan Omega SPM+ is the latest vegan-friendly innovation from Vital Nutrients. More than 70% of Vital Nutrients complete line of clean nutritional supplements is vegan-friendly, including new Vegan Pancreatic Enzymes, formulated to promote complete digestion across a broader pH range than animal enzymes.*

For more information, visit VitalNutrients.co/VeganOmegaSPM.

About Vital Nutrients

Vital Nutrients was founded nearly 30 years ago by healthcare practitioners who set out to make a positive impact on the health of people and the planet. The company produces a diverse portfolio of premium quality, clinically relevant, clean-label formulas, trusted and beloved by hospitals, healthcare practitioners and people around the world. Vital Nutrients' long-standing reputation for efficacy-first in formulation and rigorous quality assurance program. For more information, visit vitalnutrients.co.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

[i] https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4959853/top-trends-in-prepared-foods-exploring-trends-in-meat-fish-and-seafood-pasta-noodles-and-rice-prepared-meals-savory-deli-food-soup-and-meat-substitutes.html

[ii] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4467567/

[iii] https://omegaquant.com/dpa-spms-and-other-cool-things-about-omega-3s

Media Contact

Erin Anthony

Eanthony@blueroothealth.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vital Nutrients