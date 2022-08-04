SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) Following Privatization Agreement at $9.60 Per Share and Encourages PZN Investors to Contact the Firm

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) Following Privatization Agreement at $9.60 Per Share and Encourages PZN Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) ("PZN") on behalf of the Company's investors.

(PRNewsfoto/Kaskela Law LLC) (PRNewswire)

On July 26, 2022, PZN announced that it would be acquired at a price of $9.60 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, PZN's shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position, and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

Notably, as recently as February 2022, shares of PZN's stock traded above $10.50 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether PZN shareholders will receive adequate monetary consideration for their shares, and whether PZN's directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company at $9.60 per share.

PZN shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/pzena-investment-management/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation, and has helped recover in excess of $100 million on behalf of victimized investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

abell@kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC