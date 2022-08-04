OpenText Unveils Cloud Editions 22.3, Unleashing Exponential Innovation as Project Titanium Roadmap Takes Off

New innovations build off the successes of FY22, drive the information advantage and provide frictionless, automated and simplified experiences in today's dynamic environment

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced Cloud Editions 22.3 (CE 22.3). Building on its 90-day release cycles for new capabilities, this new set of innovations from OpenText on their Project Titanium roadmap is fueling the future for more integrated information management in the cloud.

As a global leader in information management, OpenText continues to invest in the cloud to help customers run hybrid and run anywhere, while being secure and compliant across global data zones. With 80% of its annual research and development investment put towards innovating cloud-based solutions, OpenText is focused on powering and protecting businesses through next generation integrated solutions that run on an open secure information platform. Project Titanium (announced in June 2022 alongside Cloud Editions 22.2) gives customers the simplicity, flexibility, and trust to thrive in today's dynamic digital world with more than 100 innovations slated over the next 12-18 months.

"In our world today, information is exponential and a disruptive force. OpenText is leading the way, enabling businesses to realize sustained business value through the information advantage. We believe that when businesses are more intelligent, connected, and responsible through how they manage their data and information across multiple clouds, they operate at full potential and full speed," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText™ CEO & CTO. "Providing businesses with the solutions they need to prosper in the ever-evolving environment is at the forefront of what we do. CE 22.3 innovations highlight where OpenText is going to enable customers to consume how they want, whether that is in a private cloud, in the public cloud, via cloud API services, or off-cloud. Our innovations today are important milestones in our journey toward greater cloud innovation in market."

CE 22.3 provides the ultimate protection and support to build a more secure world

As we continue to navigate global disruption, an organization's best defense against cyber threats is a cyber resilience framework including robust, multi-layered security and data protection. OpenText security solutions protect businesses including their Domain Name Service (DNS) requests. OpenText™ DNS Leak Prevention technology stops rogue DNS requests by leveraging the power of BrightCloud Threat Intelligence to identify and block vulnerabilities exposed through DNS including tunneling and data exfiltration attacks. The addition of Leak Prevention to Webroot DNS Protection provides security operations stronger and more accurate control of DNS despite the challenges presented by encrypted DNS such as DoH (DNS over HTTPS), ensuring users' data stays protected.

The protection of information in the cloud is equally as critical and 22.3 offers a new Key Mediator product delivering bring your own key (BYOK) capabilities and gives encryption control to customers in OpenText™ Extended ECM and OpenText™ Documentum.

OpenText is also expanding its support for forensic investigators through OpenText EnCase enhancements. The addition of Advanced Forensic File Format 4 (AFF4), in both OpenText™ EnCase Forensic and OpenText™ EnCase Endpoint Investigator, broadens support of industry standards and enables customers to consolidate evidence collected with multiple tools into a single case file, resulting in faster, more efficient investigations.

CE 22.3 empowers employees to improve output and more easily automate processes

OpenText puts front and center for customers the importance of simple integrations with common leading applications. OpenText™ Core Content CE 22.3 makes work easier for businesses including: Core Content public user interface (UI) widgets that enable developers to integrate Core Content easily and securely with multiple in-house systems, the new iOS mobile app for OpenText™ Core Content, providing access and flexibility to work from anywhere at any time and the workflow feature in OpenText Core Content now includes a more detailed audit trail for enhanced compliance.

Important to CE 22.3 are new innovations for OpenText™ Documentum for Life Sciences, an industry-leading enterprise content services platform that leverages industry guidance and best practices to manage documentation throughout the drug lifecycle using a single source for regulated content. This release brings greater compliance, traceability and overall efficiencies to business processes for pharmaceutical manufacturers including print tracking and control features, and enhanced review and approval workflows in Life Sciences Smart View.

OpenText continues to maximize integration opportunities for businesses of any size with the recently reimagined, game-changing solution OpenText™ Active Access, providing single sign-on access to business ecosystem information for both internal and external users to facilitate digital collaboration. It enables centralized user management through the ability to delegate admin tasks to partners to lower costs and improve quality of user data.

CE 22.3 better serves the customer by driving insights, productivity and speed

Customers today are using more communication channels to engage with businesses than ever before. Understanding a customer's interaction and engagement with an organization and aggregating that data to drive actionable insights is critical for a business to make informed decisions and provide positive customer experiences. With OpenText™ Qfiniti Explore, multi-channel data is brought together in one application for businesses to gain insight into customer interactions quickly and easily. In CE 22.3, customers are now able to intrinsically ingest, analyze and aggregate data from customer chat sessions. It also boasts a new open transcription service so customers can leverage existing transcription investments. These innovations allow decision makers to quickly gain more insight into how customers are interacting with their business and employees.

Improving efficiency is a top concern for marketing and publishing teams. In CE 22.3, OpenText™ Media Management is driving increased productivity, agility and speed-to-market for users with the ability to use the Workflow Builder to automate the publishing of content to platforms such as Vidyard, YouTube or a CDN, with more publishing integrations being added regularly. Also new to the solution is the support for Google Video AI for object, places and activity analysis, and an integration with social media management platform Hootsuite™.

The innovations in CE 22.3 deliver more tools to the customers to improve their overall experience as well as provide them with greater control and security.

