MasterClass Announces Richard Branson to Teach Disruptive Entrepreneurship

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that Richard Branson will teach a class on disruptive entrepreneurship. As one of the most prominent business leaders in the world, Branson will provide members with invaluable insight into harnessing the adventurer's mindset and how leading with purpose, taking care of your people and an emphasis on entertaining both customers and the world at large can guide them to success. Branson's class is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

"Richard has disrupted every industry he's touched," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In his class, Richard teaches his approach to building a business and breaking molds. He will shift members' perspectives and inspire them to pursue their biggest dreams."

Through honest reflection and humorous storytelling, Branson will authentically share the inspirations that motivated him, the failures that he grew from and the philosophy that guides him—while also outlining tangible key learnings that members can apply to their own pursuits. He will discuss his purpose, lessons from pioneers and disruptors, how to go up against industry goliaths and when to take business risks to build your personal brand. Branson also shares what it means to listen deeply and gives an exclusive look into his notebooks—the organizing foundation of how he keeps his businesses running at a high standard.

"Throughout my life, I've been drawn to the impossible business ventures that spark my curiosity," Branson said. "However, I've learned that reaching for the stars requires a daring and disruptive mindset, and I'm delighted to share my personal and professional experiences to help guide the next generation of innovators looking to change the world."

Richard Branson is the founder of the Virgin Group—a British multinational venture capital conglomerate that owns more than 400 subsidiary companies in entertainment, retail, travel, hospitality, mobile communications, banking, sports and aerospace. At 16, Branson started his first business venture—a magazine called Student. In 1970, he launched Virgin as a mail-order record retailer before founding Virgin Records, which went on to sign household names from the Sex Pistols to the Rolling Stones. Branson's Virgin brand grew rapidly during the 1980s, as he started Virgin Atlantic airline and expanded the Virgin Records music label. In 1997, he founded the Virgin Rail Group. He paved the way for space tourism in 2004, founding spaceflight corporation Virgin Galactic and in 2017 founded the small satellite launch service Virgin Orbit. Branson is passionate about finding ways to drive positive change in the world. For his "services to entrepreneurship," Branson was knighted at Buckingham Palace in March 2000. And in 2004, he established Virgin Unite, the nonprofit foundation of the Virgin Group, which unites people and entrepreneurial ideas to create opportunities for a better world.

MasterClass is the streaming platform where the world's best come together so anyone, anywhere, can access and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 150+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Nas' recording studio, Gordon Ramsay's kitchen and go behind the big screen with James Cameron. Design your career with Elaine Welteroth, get ready to win with Lewis Hamilton, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn and discover at a pace that best serves your lifestyle—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices. Cinematic visuals and close-up demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable Class Guides help reinforce your learning. For those looking to learn by doing, Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured, 30-day curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers. With MasterClass at Work, companies can keep their employees engaged and boost morale and motivation with immersive, short-form lessons from the world's best.

