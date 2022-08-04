ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2022

Compared to July 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.9% in Colombia, 15.6% in Mexico and 4.0% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for July 2022 reached a total of 6.2 million passengers, 18.7% above the levels reported in July 2019.

Compared to July 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.9% in Colombia, 15.6% in Mexico and Puerto Rico 4.0%. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by a recovery in both domestic and international traffic, and in Puerto Rico mainly by domestic traffic while international traffic continued its gradual recovery trend.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods July 1 through June 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

























July

% Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019



2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Mexico 3,198,194 3,043,952 3,697,946 21.5 15.6

20,648,828 15,467,960 22,535,827 45.7 9.1 Domestic Traffic 1,634,446 1,499,657 1,743,933 16.3 6.7

9,532,322 8,122,700 10,008,295 23.2 5.0 International Traffic 1,563,748 1,544,295 1,954,013 26.5 25.0

11,116,506 7,345,260 12,527,532 70.6 12.7 San Juan, Puerto Rico 968,319 1,118,931 1,006,722 (10.0) 4.0

5,686,127 5,555,160 6,180,936 11.3 8.7 Domestic Traffic 851,865 1,042,005 892,509 (14.3) 4.8

5,068,032 5,301,739 5,647,547 6.5 11.4 International Traffic 116,454 76,926 114,213 48.5 (1.9)

618,095 253,421 533,389 110.5 (13.7) Colombia 1,078,246 1,004,028 1,519,445 51.3 40.9

6,693,212 4,880,660 9,198,377 88.5 37.4 Domestic Traffic 903,812 841,393 1,244,324 47.9 37.7

5,661,642 4,170,917 7,711,603 84.9 36.2 International Traffic 174,434 162,635 275,121 69.2 57.7

1,031,570 709,743 1,486,774 109.5 44.1 Total Traffic 5,244,759 5,166,911 6,224,113 20.5 18.7

33,028,167 25,903,780 37,915,140 46.4 14.8 Domestic Traffic 3,390,123 3,383,055 3,880,766 14.7 14.5

20,261,996 17,595,356 23,367,445 32.8 15.3 International Traffic 1,854,636 1,783,856 2,343,347 31.4 26.4

12,766,171 8,308,424 14,547,695 75.1 14.0

Mexico Passenger Traffic





















July % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 1,634,446 1,499,657 1,743,933 16.3 6.7

9,532,322 8,122,700 10,008,295 23.2 5.0 CUN Cancun 914,987 931,989 1,036,208 11.2 13.2

5,134,037 4,989,716 5,677,055 13.8 10.6 CZM Cozumel 20,523 22,064 17,193 (22.1) (16.2)

118,752 78,589 91,944 17.0 (22.6) HUX Huatulco 78,728 72,407 83,973 16.0 6.7

448,436 344,662 507,760 47.3 13.2 MID Merida 237,223 170,038 238,365 40.2 0.5

1,465,713 961,827 1,455,667 51.3 (0.7) MTT Minatitlan 12,145 9,005 9,908 10.0 (18.4)

82,764 54,516 55,589 2.0 (32.8) OAX Oaxaca 100,386 77,901 103,616 33.0 3.2

567,630 414,193 594,830 43.6 4.8 TAP Tapachula 30,959 35,359 43,521 23.1 40.6

211,879 219,761 278,146 26.6 31.3 VER Veracruz 129,467 94,491 111,441 17.9 (13.9)

801,448 559,048 690,954 23.6 (13.8) VSA Villahermosa 110,028 86,403 99,708 15.4 (9.4)

701,663 500,388 656,350 31.2 (6.5) International Traffic 1,563,748 1,544,295 1,954,013 26.5 25.0

11,116,506 7,345,260 12,527,532 70.6 12.7 CUN Cancun 1,484,897 1,441,679 1,840,238 27.6 23.9

10,480,240 6,891,980 11,814,379 71.4 12.7 CZM Cozumel 27,621 45,062 53,467 18.7 93.6

256,807 215,133 309,759 44.0 20.6 HUX Huatulco 3,251 3,981 3,443 (13.5) 5.9

104,319 15,645 62,075 296.8 (40.5) MID Merida 19,463 22,578 24,412 8.1 25.4

126,135 100,346 149,333 48.8 18.4 MTT Minatitlan 891 738 1,220 65.3 36.9

4,616 3,265 6,700 105.2 45.1 OAX Oaxaca 16,449 15,938 17,986 12.8 9.3

84,606 59,829 108,463 81.3 28.2 TAP Tapachula 1,581 1,111 1,165 4.9 (26.3)

7,951 4,728 7,636 61.5 (4.0) VER Veracruz 7,275 10,803 9,433 (12.7) 29.7

39,681 41,252 53,109 28.7 33.8 VSA Villahermosa 2,320 2,405 2,649 10.1 14.2

12,151 13,082 16,078 22.9 32.3 Traffic Total Mexico 3,198,194 3,043,952 3,697,946 21.5 15.6

20,648,828 15,467,960 22,535,827 45.7 9.1 CUN Cancun 2,399,884 2,373,668 2,876,446 21.2 19.9

15,614,277 11,881,696 17,491,434 47.2 12.0 CZM Cozumel 48,144 67,126 70,660 5.3 46.8

375,559 293,722 401,703 36.8 7.0 HUX Huatulco 81,979 76,388 87,416 14.4 6.6

552,755 360,307 569,835 58.2 3.1 MID Merida 256,686 192,616 262,777 36.4 2.4

1,591,848 1,062,173 1,605,000 51.1 0.8 MTT Minatitlan 13,036 9,743 11,128 14.2 (14.6)

87,380 57,781 62,289 7.8 (28.7) OAX Oaxaca 116,835 93,839 121,602 29.6 4.1

652,236 474,022 703,293 48.4 7.8 TAP Tapachula 32,540 36,470 44,686 22.5 37.3

219,830 224,489 285,782 27.3 30.0 VER Veracruz 136,742 105,294 120,874 14.8 (11.6)

841,129 600,300 744,063 23.9 (11.5) VSA Villahermosa 112,348 88,808 102,357 15.3 (8.9)

713,814 513,470 672,428 31.0 (5.8)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)















July % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 SJU Total 968,319 1,118,931 1,006,722 (10.0) 4.0

5,686,127 5,555,160 6,180,936 11.3 8.7 Domestic Traffic 851,865 1,042,005 892,509 (14.3) 4.8

5,068,032 5,301,739 5,647,547 6.5 11.4 International Traffic 116,454 76,926 114,213 48.5 (1.9)

618,095 253,421 533,389 110.5 (13.7)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

















July % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 903,812 841,393 1,244,324 47.9 37.7

5,661,642 4,170,917 7,711,603 84.9 36.2 MDE Rionegro 655,875 603,161 919,160 52.4 40.1

4,101,100 2,846,800 5,706,299 100.4 39.1 EOH Medellin 98,190 92,305 112,926 22.3 15.0

607,858 500,391 701,259 40.1 15.4 MTR Monteria 87,586 95,527 144,482 51.2 65.0

560,353 532,653 895,147 68.1 59.7 APO Carepa 19,456 19,430 24,278 25.0 24.8

123,813 111,942 163,097 45.7 31.7 UIB Quibdo 34,114 26,951 33,876 25.7 (0.7)

214,193 156,507 198,464 26.8 (7.3) CZU Corozal 8,591 4,019 9,602 138.9 11.8

54,325 22,624 47,337 109.2 (12.9) International Traffic 174,434 162,635 275,121 69.2 57.7

1,031,570 709,743 1,486,774 109.5 44.1 MDE Rionegro 174,434 162,635 275,121 69.2 57.7

1,031,570 709,743 1,486,774 109.5 44.1 EOH Medellin





















MTR Monteria





















APO Carepa





















UIB Quibdo





















CZU Corozal





















Traffic Total Colombia 1,078,246 1,004,028 1,519,445 51.3 40.9

6,693,212 4,880,660 9,198,377 88.5 37.4 MDE Rionegro 830,309 765,796 1,194,281 56.0 43.8

5,132,670 3,556,543 7,193,073 102.2 40.1 EOH Medellin 98190 92,305 112,926 22.3 15.0

607,858 500,391 701,259 40.1 15.4 MTR Monteria 87,586 95,527 144,482 51.2 65.0

560,353 532,653 895,147 68.1 59.7 APO Carepa 19,456 19,430 24,278 25.0 24.8

123,813 111,942 163,097 45.7 31.7 UIB Quibdo 34,114 26,951 33,876 25.7 (0.7)

214,193 156,507 198,464 26.8 (7.3) CZU Corozal 8,591 4,019 9,602 138.9 11.8

54,325 22,624 47,337 109.2 (12.9)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

ASUR

Lic. Adolfo Castro

+52-55-5284-0408

acastro@asur.com.mx

InspIR Group

Susan Borinelli

+1-646-330-5907

susan@inspirgroup.com

