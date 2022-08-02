Ploughshares Fund Announces $890,000 in Grants to Reduce the Threat from Nuclear Weapons

Ploughshares Fund Announces $890,000 in Grants to Reduce the Threat from Nuclear Weapons

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ploughshares Fund, a global peace and security foundation dedicated to reducing and eventually eliminating nuclear weapons, today announced $890,000 in grants to improve the health and effectiveness of the peace and security field and to drive more sustained and impactful policy. The awards bring Ploughshares grant total for its fiscal year to $4.89 million.

Under a new strategic framework adopted earlier in November 2021, Ploughshares is prioritizing investments in four areas:

Strengthened Community: Create a stronger, more resilient nuclear field

Near-term Steps: Drive policies and activities that help eliminate nuclear threats or address regional conflicts

Shared Purpose: Build new partnerships with intersecting issues

Bold Futures: Support transformational thinking and activities

"Each of these four portfolios will address problems that are needed to advance long-term progress towards our goal of a world free of nuclear weapons," said Dr. Emma Belcher, President of Ploughshares Fund. "They reflect areas that Ploughshares Fund has already begun funding but are structured to better measure gains and create long-term progress."

The 12 grantees are:

Atlantic Council of the United States

Congressional Progressive Caucus Center

Council for a Livable World

International Civil Society Action Network

J Street and the J Street Education Fund

Nuclear Threat Initiative

Tri-Valley CAREs

Union of Concerned Scientists

Vet Voice Foundation

Women of Color Advancing Peace, Security and Conflict Transformation

Women Cross DMZ

For information about the final awards made through the 2022 Equity Rises Request for Proposals, please click on this link.

CONTACT:

Lauren Billet

Communications & Marketing Manager

Ploughshares Fund

LBillet@Ploughshares.org (link sends e-mail)

(202) 783-4401

View original content:

SOURCE Ploughshares Fund