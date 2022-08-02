Marvell to Showcase Cloud-Optimized Storage and Memory Technologies at FMS 2022

Marvell to Showcase Cloud-Optimized Storage and Memory Technologies at FMS 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced the details of its participation at the Flash Memory Summit (FMS), the industry's largest conference featuring data storage and memory technology solutions.

When:

FMS 2022 starts today and continues through Thursday, August 4.

Where:

Marvell will be in booth #607, located in the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

Demonstrations:

Visit Marvell's booth to see the industry's first Compute Express Link (CXL) memory pooling demonstration addressing the challenges related to memory scaling in the cloud data center. With memory tied down to xPUs in current server architecture, Marvell's demonstration shows how CXL memory pooling can rescue under-utilized DRAM and scale memory independently. This brings full composability and infrastructure agility in the cloud data center, resulting in improved performance, utilization and total cost of ownership.

Additional demonstrations at Marvell's booth showcase its broad industry collaborations that drive state-of-the-art Flash storage and Fibre Channel connectivity solutions. These include:

Marvell's Bravera™ SC5 controller, the industry's first PCIe 5.0 SSD controller, with support for multi-physical functions (PF) enabling guaranteed quality-of-service in multi-tenant, cloud environments.

DapuStor's Haishen5 SSD, powered by Marvell's Bravera SC5 controller, showcasing both hardware and firmware optimized for low-latency IO where fast response is critical to scalable database and artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) applications and metaverse workloads.

Memblaze's next-generation enterprise SSD solution with Marvell's Bravera SC5 controller demonstrating the best-in-class PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD performance for hyperscale cloud providers and storage system OEMs.

Marvell's Ethernet Bunch of Flash (EBOF) solution for NVMe/TCP delivering scalable performance and ease of deployment, making it well-suited for enterprise and cloud applications.

Automotive Ethernet storage solution from Marvell and Exascend for advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) data logging applications.

Marvell® QLogic® Fibre Channel VM awareness technology using application telemetry to deliver advanced diagnostics, VM tracking and consistent performance in a SAN environment.

Presentation and Panel Highlights at FMS:

Keynote: Cloud-Optimized Silicon Powers the Scalable Data Center

Date: August 3 at 11 a.m.

Presenters: Jon Haswell, SVP, Firmware, and Gary Kotzur, CTO, Storage Products Group

Location: Mission City Ballroom

Session: SSDS-101-1: Controllers

Date: August 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Organizer + Moderator: Erich Haratsch, Senior Director Architecture, Marvell

Location: Great America Ballroom J

Session: SPOS-101-1: CXL: Getting Ready for Take-off

Date: August 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Marvell Speaker: Shalesh Thusoo, Vice President

Topic: Transforming Cloud Data Centers with CXL

Location: Ballroom F

Session: CLDS-101-2: Optimizing Clouds

Date: August 2 at 9:45 a.m.

Marvell Speaker: Pichai Balaji, Director of Product Marketing

Topic: Cloud Optimized Silicon Storage

Location: Ballroom D

Session: SSDS-101-2: ECC and Machine Learning

Date: August 2 at 9:45 a.m.

Organizer + Moderator: Ned Varnica, Senior Distinguished Engineer, Marvell

Location: Great America Ballroom J

Session: SSDS-102-2: Ethernet SSDs Part 2

Date: August 2 at 4:35 p.m.

Marvell Speaker: Khurram Malik, Director of Product Marketing

Topic: EBOF/Ethernet SSD Use Cases

Location: Ballroom D

Session: DPRO-201-2: Getting to Fast, Efficient Data Recovery

Date: August 3 at 9:45 a.m.

Marvell Speaker: Mats Oberg, Associate Vice President

Topic: NVMe Data Protection

Location: Ballroom B

Session: SARC-202-1: CXL Attached Memory

Date: August 3 at 3:30 p.m.

Marvell Speaker: Erich Haratsch, Senior Director Architecture

Topic: CXL Controllers for Memory Disaggregation in the Data Center

Location: Ballroom G

Session: NWRK-301-1: General NVMe-OF

Date: August 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Marvell Speaker: Phil Colline, Senior Principal Architect

Topic: Converging on NVMe and NVMe-oF

Location: Ballroom E

Session: NWRK-301-2: NVMe-oF Applications and Use Cases

Date: August 4 at 9:45 a.m.

Marvell Speaker: Nishant Lodha, Director, Technical Marketing

Topic: The Quest for an Autonomous Storage Fabric

Location: Ballroom E

Session: SARC-302-1: Computational Storage Solutions

Date: August 4 at 1:25 p.m.

Marvell Speaker: Mats Oberg, Associate Vice President

Topic: Computational Storage for the Masses

Location: Ballroom G

