LIDS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW YOUTH FASHION BRAND - "EXPLORE BY LIDS"

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading global sports retailer Lids announced the launch of "Explore by Lids", the brand's first private label designed specifically for youth. Debuting just in time for the back-to-school season, the label promotes discovery and education while providing kids with stylish headwear options.

The concept for "Explore by Lids" was created by Lids corporate interns during the global retailer's 2021 summer internship program. Each year, college students participate in Lids' eight-week summer internship program and focus on numerous real-world projects in different departments across the company. In 2021, several Lids interns developed the "Explore by Lids" concept and presented the idea to Lids management. One year later, these interns, which now include two full-time Lids employees – Claudia Swinford, Operations Project Coordinator and Sam Sieloff, Business Analyst, BI & Automation – are seeing their idea turn into reality.

"We are incredibly proud of our former interns for developing this concept," said Britten Maughan, President of Lids. "Great ideas can come from all parts of the organization and this collection is a testament to the emerging talent that our team at Lids is committed to fostering through our internship program. 'Explore by Lids' was created to foster growth and inspire the next generation to continue to use their imaginations, which are values that embody our corporate spirit at Lids."

The line is designed for children ages four-to-seven and includes headwear with child-friendly designs depicting the solar system, wildlife in their natural habitats such as the ocean and desert, a rocket ship in outer space, and shooting stars. "Explore by Lids" is available in the United States and Canada with a curated assortment, just in time for the back-to-school period.

"Interning at Lids was such a rewarding experience," said Swinford. "For our end-of-term project, my peers and I developed the 'Explore by Lids' concept with the goal of encouraging education and curiosity for Lids' younger customers while also introducing them to stylish headwear. It's amazing to be involved with bringing this project to life and watching it develop from start to finish."

Sieloff added, "My hope for 'Explore by Lids' is that it will foster the inspiration that I experienced during my internship with Lids. It's an honor to be a part of the first ever Lids internship project to be produced, and I have no doubt that it will resonate with our young consumers who are beginning to develop their own style."

Beginning in October, "Explore by Lids" will expand to include headwear for adults in matching designs, offering one collection for the entire family. The debut "Explore by Lids" line is available to shop now at your local Lids retail location. Visit blog.lids.com to find a retail location near you.

About Lids

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico through almost 1,200 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn.

