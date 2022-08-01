InventHelp Presents Extension Ladder Stability Device (SGJ-152)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was working on a job once that had limited safety access for the workers," said the inventor from Riverdale, Utah. "I thought of this idea to help provide extra stability and safety for individuals that use extension ladders."

He created a prototype of LADDER SAFETY BASE that offers the users a simple and effective safety device to prevent shifting while on an extension ladder. This device would help the user be protected from movement on the ladder through a cradle, nonslip design. It would be easy to use and provide enhanced safety. Additionally, this would eliminate concern over ladder stability and could be used by contractors, construction workers, and more.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SGJ-152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

