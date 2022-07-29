Tennessee Resettlement Aid Challenges Donors to Match Funds for Afghan Refugee Back to School Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their ongoing effort to meet the needs of Afghan refugees who have recently moved to the Nashville area, Tennessee Resettlement Aid, (TRA) is holding a Back to School fundraiser to give the 200 Afghan children who will be heading back to school the supplies and resources they severely need.

"In less than three weeks, these children whose families had to flee their native country when the US withdrew from Afghanistan will be coming to school in a different culture and in a different language," TRA Director Katie Finn said. "We know that if you want kids to be set up for success, they need help to get ready for school."

Tennessee Resettlement Aid will be acquiring Nashville Public School System, backpacks, sneakers, jackets.

Noted philanthropist and Nashville area resident George Shinn has pledged $20,000 for the effort, which Finn said will be half of what will be needed to send those children to school with the supplies they need.

Former Lipscomb President Randy Lowry, who has headed fundraising efforts for the Resettlement effort, knew exactly who to call when the need was first identified.

"My first call was to George Shinn," Lowry said. "During my tenure at Lipscomb George was the largest donor there. And I'm so grateful for the way he and his wife Megan have responded."

"When Randy called, Megan and I said yes right away," George Shinn said. "I know what it's like to go to school without many things that other students might have. I lived that life as a child. I'm happy to help, and excited to be a part of an effort to give these kids to make their best life in a new place."

TRA, a non-profit who has an affiliated 501c3 sponsor that seeks to fill the gaps in the current refugee resettlement system with direct aid to our Afghan allies and their families, is asking the community to donate the other half of the needed funds.

The evacuation of Afghan refugees to the U.S. is the largest resettlement effort in our nation's history. To date, more than 650 Afghan allies have arrived in Nashville and more are expected in the coming months.

To make a tax-deductible donation to TRA, please visit https://www.tennesseeresettlementaid.org/

