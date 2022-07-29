Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) (the "Company" or "Firm") today reported a net loss of $3.9 million or $(0.32) basic earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $31.2 million or $2.46 basic earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021. Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $237.2 million, a decrease of 30.3%, compared to revenue of $340.3 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Albert G. Lowenthal, Chairman and CEO commented, "Macroeconomic factors drove lower results for the second quarter. While the economy continued to grow and unemployment remained at a record low level, waning consumer confidence, driven by high inflation and rising interest rates, created significantly higher volatility and markedly lower valuations in both equity and fixed income markets. The results for the quarter reflect the significant downturn in equity capital market issuance, which had an out-sized impact on the Company, compared to the prior year. By quarter's end, interest rates reached the highest levels since 2018 and higher mortgage rates were already impacting construction and home sales. While the Company's pipeline of potential future banking business remains strong, the closing of the window for IPOs and secondary offerings, and the closing down of the SPAC market, dramatically reduced capital markets revenues for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021. Higher interest rates and the beginning of quantitative tightening reduced bond issuance across markets, but particularly impacted the high yield and emerging markets as spreads off U.S. Treasuries widened dramatically during the quarter. These factors reduced revenues from capital markets (down 52%) for the quarter.

Wealth Management continued to deliver solid results driven by continued high levels of assets under management but below recent all-time highs. The continued performance of our Wealth Management business and the increase in fees from our FDIC program offset some of the impact of lower revenue from capital markets as well as the increase in operating costs reflecting the inflationary environment, with the Firm showing a loss for the period. Declines in the Company's share price and equity prices in general had an outsized impact on the costs associated with deferred compensation plans and share awards during the period.

Despite the unfavorable environment, the Company still maintains the strongest balance sheet and the highest capital level in its history. The Company took advantage of the lower level of its share price to purchase 885,230 shares (7%) of its Class A non-voting common shares at an average price of $34.13 in the open market under its share repurchase program. We remain confident in the resiliency of our platform and our ability to continue to provide essential investment services to our clients."

Summary Operating Results (Unaudited) ('000s, except per share amounts or otherwise indicated) Firm 2Q-22 2Q-21 Revenue $ 237,222 $ 340,293 Compensation Expense $ 177,979 $ 231,140 Non-compensation Expense $ 65,412 $ 65,985 Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (6,169) $ 43,168 Income Taxes Provision (Benefit) $ (1,449) $ 12,009 Net Income (Loss) (1) $ (3,874) $ 31,159 Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Basic) (1) $ (0.32) $ 2.46 Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) (1) $ (0.32) $ 2.28 Book Value Per Share $ 68.57 $ 59.29 Tangible Book Value Per Share (2) $ 53.62 $ 45.90 Private Client



Revenue $ 144,471 $ 166,863 Pre-Tax Income $ 38,800 $ 21,673 Assets Under Administration (billions) $ 104.0 $ 117.3 Asset Management



Revenue $ 24,315 $ 25,544 Pre-Tax Income $ 8,120 $ 8,638 Assets Under Management (billions) $ 37.1 $ 43.7 Capital Markets



Revenue $ 71,274 $ 147,945 Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (17,935) $ 39,373





(1) Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (2) Represents book value less goodwill and intangible assets divided by number of shares outstanding.

Highlights

Client assets under administration and under management were both at reduced levels at June 30, 2022 and also down from the first quarter of 2022 as well as the same period last year

Reduced second quarter 2022 gross revenue, net income, and earnings per share reflected a significant decline in industry-wide activity, and lower net revenue in underwriting, trading and M&A fees

The Company repurchased 885,230 shares of Class A non-voting common stock during the second quarter of 2022 under its previously announced buy-back plan or 7% of shares outstanding at year-end 2021, bringing the total shares purchased during the first 6 months of 2022 to 1,262,543

Book value and tangible book value per share reached record levels at June 30, 2022 largely as a result of share buybacks

Private Client

Private Client reported revenue for the current quarter of $144.5 million, 13.4% lower when compared with a year ago due to lower commissions as well as decreases in the cash surrender value of Company-owned life insurance policies, partially offset by an increase in bank deposit sweep income and higher average margin balances. Pre-tax income of $38.8 million in the current quarter resulted in a pre-tax profit margin of 26.9%. Financial advisor headcount at the end of the current quarter was 990 compared to 1,004 at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

('000s, except otherwise indicated)

2Q-22 2Q-21





Revenue $144,471 $166,863 Commissions $45,916 $53,753 Advisory Fees $83,085 $85,598 Bank Deposit Sweep Income $14,845 $ 3,712 Interest $10,369 $ 7,235 Other $ (9,744) $16,565





Total Expenses $105,671 $145,190 Compensation $77,342 $117,564 Non-compensation $28,329 $ 27,626





Pre-Tax Income $38,800 $21,673





Compensation Ratio 53.5 % 70.5 % Non-compensation Ratio 19.6 % 16.6 % Pre-Tax Margin 26.9 % 13.0 %





Assets Under Administration (billions) $104.0 $117.3 Cash Sweep Balances (billions) $7.5 $7.3

Revenue:

Retail commissions decreased 14.6% from a year ago due to a decrease in client activity compared to the significantly elevated levels from a year ago

Advisory fees decreased 2.9% due to lower assets under management

Bank deposit sweep income increased $11.1 million or 300% from a year ago due to higher balances and higher short-term interest rates

Interest revenue increased 43.3% from a year ago due to higher short-term interest rates and higher average margin balances

Other revenue decreased primarily due to decreases in the cash surrender value of Company-owned life insurance policies during the current period compared to increases in the value of those policies in the same period last year

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses decreased 34.2% from a year ago primarily due to decreased production, and decreased share-based and deferred compensation costs

Non-compensation expenses increased 2.5% from a year ago primarily due to higher interest, travel and legal expenses, offset by a decrease in allowance for credit losses

Asset Management

Asset Management reported revenue for the current quarter of $24.3 million, 4.8% lower compared with a year ago. Pre-tax income was $8.1 million, a decrease of 6.0% compared with the prior year period.

('000s, except otherwise indicated)

2Q-22 2Q-21





Revenue $ 24,315 $ 25,544 Advisory Fees $ 24,311 $ 25,541 Other $ 4 $ 3





Total Expenses $ 16,195 $ 16,906 Compensation $ 6,697 $ 6,261 Non-compensation $ 9,498 $ 10,645





Pre-Tax Income $ 8,120 $ 8,638





Compensation Ratio 27.5 % 24.5 % Non-compensation Ratio 39.1 % 41.7 % Pre-Tax Margin 33.4 % 33.8 %





AUM (billions) $ 37.1 $ 43.7

Revenue:

Advisory fee revenue decreased 4.8% due to lower net value of assets under management during the second quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2021

Assets under Management (AUM):

AUM was at reduced levels of $37.1 billion at June 30, 2022 , which is the basis for advisory fee billings for July 2022

The decrease in AUM was comprised of lower asset values of $6.0 billion on existing client holdings and a net distribution of assets of $0.6 billion

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses were up 7.0% from a year ago primarily due to increases in fixed compensation

Non-compensation expenses were down 10.8% when compared to the prior year period due to lower portfolio manager expense

Capital Markets

Capital Markets reported revenue for the current quarter of $71.3 million, 51.8% lower when compared with the prior year period. Pre-tax loss was $17.9 million, compared with the pre-tax income of $39.4 million in the prior year period.

('000s)





2Q-22 2Q-21





Revenue $ 71,274 $147,945





Investment Banking $ 14,699 $ 99,045 Advisory Fees $ 8,284 $ 50,515 Equities Underwriting $ 2,751 $ 39,371 Fixed Income Underwriting $ 3,259 $ 8,835 Other $ 405 $ 324





Sales and Trading $ 55,978 $ 48,630 Equities $ 37,126 $ 30,218 Fixed Income $ 18,852 $ 18,412





Other $ 597 $ 270





Total Expenses $ 89,209 $108,572 Compensation $ 67,172 $ 85,663 Non-compensation $ 22,037 $ 22,909





Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $(17,935) $ 39,373





Compensation Ratio 94.2 % 57.9 % Non-compensation Ratio 30.9 % 15.5 % Pre-Tax Margin (25.2) % 26.6 %

Revenue:

Investment Banking

Advisory fees earned from investment banking activities decreased 83.6% compared with a year ago. The high advisory fees from the prior year period were driven by large completed M&A transactions in healthcare, technology, and consumer products

Equity underwriting fees decreased 93.0% compared with a year ago due to a significant decrease in equity underwriting activity in the healthcare and technology sectors, particularly for SPAC issuances to access the public markets

Fixed income underwriting fees were down 63.1% compared with a year ago primarily driven by a decrease in public finance issuances and emerging market debt during second quarter of 2022

Sales and Trading

Equities sales and trading revenue increased 22.9% compared with a year ago due to a marked increase in volatility in the equities market compared to the levels in the prior year period

Fixed Income sales and trading revenues increased by 2.4% compared with a year ago

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses decreased 21.6% compared with a year ago primarily due to decreased incentive compensation

Non-compensation expenses were 3.8% lower than a year ago due to a decrease in underwriting expenses, partially offset by an increase in business travel and entertainment expense

Other Matters

(In millions, except number of shares and per share amounts)

2Q-22 2Q-21 Capital



Shareholders' Equity (1) $ 779.7 $ 752.5 Regulatory Net Capital (2) $ 435.6 $ 344.7 Regulatory Excess Net Capital (2) $ 404.0 $ 319.1





Common Stock Repurchases



Repurchases $ 30.2 $ — Number of Shares 885,230 — Average Price Per Share $ 34.13 $ —





Period End Shares 11,370,609 12,692,311 Effective Tax Rate 23.5 % 27.8 %





(1) Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (2) Attributable to Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. broker-dealer



The Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share payable on August 26, 2022 to holders of Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock of record on August 12, 2022

Compensation expense as a percentage of revenue was higher at 75.0% during the current period versus 67.9% during the same period last year due primarily to higher fixed compensation associated with salary increases granted in an inflationary environment and lower revenue

The effective tax rate for the current period was 23.5% compared with 27.8% for the prior year period and reflects the Company's estimate of the annual effective tax rate.

Company Information

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a leading middle market investment bank and full service broker-dealer that is engaged in a broad range of activities in the financial services industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking (corporate and public finance), equity and fixed income research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. With roots tracing back to 1881, the Company is headquartered in New York and has 91 retail branch offices in the United States and institutional businesses located in London, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" relating to anticipated future performance. For a discussion of the factors that could cause future performance to be different than anticipated, reference is made to Factors Affecting "Forward-Looking Statements" and Part 1A – Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Factors Affecting "Forward-Looking Statements" in Part I, Item 2 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) ('000s, except number of shares and per share amounts)









































For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change REVENUE























Commissions $ 94,378

$ 96,171

(1.9)

$ 192,699

$ 209,642

(8.1)

Advisory fees 107,405

111,152

(3.4)

223,171

215,648

3.5

Investment banking 16,653

104,742

(84.1)

55,123

229,243

(76.0)

Bank deposit sweep income 14,845

3,712

299.9

19,199

7,720

148.7

Interest 11,789

8,909

32.3

21,306

17,575

21.2

Principal transactions, net 1,258

6,305

(80.0)

3,622

17,170

(78.9)

Other (9,106)

9,302

*

(11,870)

16,577

*

Total revenue 237,222

340,293

(30.3)

503,250

713,575

(29.5) EXPENSES























Compensation and related expenses 177,979

231,140

(23.0)

364,010

486,741

(25.2)

Communications and technology 20,896

19,172

9.0

42,481

39,779

6.8

Occupancy and equipment costs 14,554

15,225

(4.4)

29,244

30,407

(3.8)

Clearing and exchange fees 6,242

5,155

21.1

12,218

11,430

6.9

Interest 3,628

2,448

48.2

6,140

5,095

20.5

Other 20,092

23,985

(16.2)

41,113

44,828

(8.3)

Total expenses 243,391

297,125

(18.1)

495,206

618,280

(19.9)

























Pre-tax Income (Loss) (6,169)

43,168

*

8,044

95,295

(91.6) Income taxes provision (benefit) (1,449)

12,009

*

2,986

25,478

(88.3) Net Income (Loss) $ (4,720)

$ 31,159

(115.1)

$ 5,058

$ 69,817

(92.8)

























Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax (846)

—

*

(360)

—

* Net income (loss) attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. $ (3,874)

$ 31,159

*

$ 5,418

$ 69,817

(92.2)

























Earnings (Loss) per share attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

















Basic $ (0.32)

$ 2.46

*

$ 0.44

$ 5.53

(92.0)

Diluted $ (0.32)

$ 2.28

*

$ 0.41

$ 5.17

(92.1)

























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

















Basic 11,980,115

12,689,191

(5.6)

12,222,527

12,634,464

(3.3)

Diluted 11,980,115

13,681,146

(12.4)

13,141,538

13,495,589

(2.6)

























Period end number of common shares outstanding 11,370,609

12,692,311

(10.4)

11,370,609

12,692,311

(10.4)

* Percentage not meaningful

