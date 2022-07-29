ATLANTA HIP HOP ARTIST YUNG BOOKE RELEASES NEW SINGLE "WHAT HAPPENED TO ATLANTA" WITH SKOOLY

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD/STREAM/PURCHASE: https://empire.ffm.to/whathappenedtoatlanta

ATLANTA, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta is and always has been an influence on the culture; from the music to the sound to the vernacular and Yung Booke showcases that with the release of his new single "What Happened to Atlanta" with fellow Atlanta rapper Skooly. "What Happened to Atlanta" is an ode to what Atlanta used to be and remembering all of the good things that made Atlanta a place everyone loves today. Yung Booke expresses his love for the city he was born and raised in as Skooly reminisces on those amazing times all while asking the question "What Happened to Atlanta"?. Yung Booke states, "I wrote this song because of the space Atlanta is in right now and seeing a change in the city over the years. I represent "The Real Atlanta" and being one of the creators of the sound in Atlanta, me and Skooly are the perfect two to speak on it. The message is to bring back and show the people what "The Real Atlanta" really is." "What Happened to Atlanta" is now available on all DSPs.

Atlanta has become one of the most influential cities and the mecca of urban culture and Southern music housing and birthing undeniable talent including hip hop artist Yung Booke. Continuing the tradition of displaying dynamic style and trendsetting, Yung Booke has captivated a strong fan base deriving from his Southwest Atlanta upbringing. Most recently, Yung Booke signed to Blackground Records 2.0 which was founded by music industry icon and legend Barry Hankerson. Yung Booke isn't new to the entertainment industry as he was previously signed to TI's Grand Hustle label, has released singles and mixtapes under his own imprint (along with manager Jamin) UNOS Entertainment, and made appearances on popular mixtapes from DJ Scream, Hustle Gang, and platinum producer Zaytoven.

Keeping his ears to the streets and eyes on the prize, Booke is emerging into his own and ready to take over the world by showcasing his lyrical ingenuity and irrefutable talent. Booke is gearing up to release his new single "What Happened to Atlanta" with fellow rapper Skooly and even more music featuring some of your favorite artists. Stay tuned as Yung Booke is here to stay.

ABOUT BLACKGROUND RECORDS 2.0

Founded by Barry Hankerson initially and launched in 1993, Blackground Records became a staple name in music and pop culture in the 1990s and early 2000s with the Hankerson's expert ear for artist development that would evolve into prolific careers for the aforementioned artists. Over the years, Blackground Records - with artists such as the late Aaliyah, Timbaland, Tank and JoJo - sold millions of records, had ten Top 10 Billboard 200 albums and won countless awards. Now as Blackground Records 2.0, Hankerson plans to continue their undeniable impact on pop culture.

