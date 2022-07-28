Speck Announces Protective ImpactHero Case For Pixel 6a

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck Products , the leader in mobile phone protection innovation, announced its slim and protective ImpactHero™ case is available now for the Google® Pixel 6a phone. ImpactHero has a slim, dual-layer, scratch-resistant design with soft-touch coating and is extremely durable. It protects against drops up to eight feet and includes Microban® antimicrobial product protection.

ImpactHero features a scratch-resistant, soft-touch surface that provides a comfortable and secure grip. The case is built to fit like a glove, with an anti-stretch design to maintain its precise shape. Its sleek design allows for uninterrupted wireless charging while also allowing for seamless use of buttons, port, and camera. ImpactHero also includes a raised bezel to help protect the device's screen from scratching and shattering if the phone ever lands face-down.

ImpactHero has a built-in antimicrobial treatment from Microban that delivers up to 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria on the case, creating a cleaner surface.

ImpactHero for the Pixel 6a is now available on SpeckProducts.com for $29.95.

About Speck

Since 2001, Speck has been creating award-winning products ranging from protective cases for smartphones, tablets, and laptops, to accessories that make wearables extraordinary to use. Each Speck product is deliberately designed to make an impact—and take one. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley, a place where big ideas are transformed into life-changing products. Our community and environment inspire us to craft masterfully engineered items to get the most out of every day. We believe in demanding more from life, which means focusing on the details of what we carry so that you don't have to. Whether for work or play, Speck's thoughtful and innovative designs help you create a Life, Better Lived.

