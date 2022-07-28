Quest Global Joins Coalition for Open Process Automation (COPA) to Enable Industry 4.0 Journey for its Customers

Association highlights company's commitment for building Next Generation Industrial Control Systems (ICS)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global, one of the world's fastest-growing engineering services firms, has joined the Coalition for Open Process Automation (COPA), to develop technology that will help realize next generation ICS. With this association, Quest Global has further strengthened its position as a trusted partner to its industrial customers, helping these customers accelerate their digital transformation journey.

(PRNewsfoto/Quest Global) (PRNewswire)

COPA is a partnership program formed by CPLANE and CSI to encourage collaboration among industrial and IT vendors to create commercial control systems based upon the Open Process Automation Standard (O -PAS). COPA aligns the resources of leading vendors to introduce the world's first commercially available, open industrial control system. As a COPA member, Quest Global will be integrating its services with COPA's QuickStart, an initiative designed to accelerate the adoption of next-gen open control systems for enabling industry 4.0.

Speaking on the occasion, Suraj R, President and Global Business Head, Energy at Quest Global said, "We believe engineering has the unique ability to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. Our team of brilliant engineers is continuously striving to make the impossible possible for our customers. Through the COPA association, we will provide a strong support to the industrial sector in overcoming the technical obstacles they face in commercial implementation of Open Process Automation Standard."

Quest Global can equip the world's leading industrial companies in their Industry 4.0 journey with services to realize the most advanced industrial control systems. These companies will be able to migrate their infrastructure with ease, minimize the cost of migration and will have an improved support system, avoiding bottlenecks.

COPA spokesperson, Bob Hagenau, CEO at CPLANE.ai added, "COPA is delighted to have Quest Global on board with us. The organization has a proven record of supporting world-leading OEMs in introducing, enhancing, and upgrading their industrial control systems. Integrating their solutions and services with the QuickStart system will help accelerate the digital transformation journey of industrials. "

About Quest Global

We are Quest Global. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really building is a brighter future. It's not just what we do, but why we do it that makes us different. We believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, we live and work in 17 countries, with 56 global delivery centers, driven by 13,000+ extraordinary employees who make the impossible possible every day.

Quest Global brings deep industry knowledge and digital expertise to deliver E2E global product engineering services. We bring together technologies and industries alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise to solve problems better, faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most important and large-scale challenges across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare, Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries.

Media Contact:

Quest Global - Anubhuti.Agarwal@quest-global.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867542/COPA_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830310/Quest_Global_Logo.jpg

COPA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quest Global