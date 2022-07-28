Poll Shows What NJ Men Fear Most About Cancer Treatment

SOMERSET, N.J., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While many people fear the loss of their normal routine during cancer treatment, it weighs significantly higher among men, according to a recent poll of 400 New Jersey residents.

The poll, conducted by MW Healthcare on behalf of ProCure Proton Therapy Center, found that 26 percent of men listed the loss of their normal routine as their biggest fear about cancer treatment, compared to 20 percent of women. The poll was completed in early 2022 and examined attitudes on access to cancer care.

"Cancer care is significantly more successful if patients get their routine health screenings, and yet CDC data indicates that men go to doctors about a third less than women," said Brian H. Chon, M.D., Medical Director at ProCure Proton Therapy Center. "Is it important to understand what is keeping men from seeking care and how we can address those barriers."

ProCure, based in Somerset, NJ, offers proton therapy as an effective cancer treatment with fewer side effects than traditional radiation – enabling most patients to maintain their normal schedules during treatment. Dr. Chon said 20% of their patients have prostate cancer – the most common cancer among men.

Dr. Chon suggests for men over 55 to have a prostate cancer screening (also called a PSA) at least once a year so that cancer can be detected at an earlier, more treatable stage. While a bigger gap existed for men who were concerned about disrupting their normal routine during cancer treatment, more women feared the possible side effects of cancer care (45 percent compared to 38 percent for men).

The full survey is available upon request.

About ProCure:

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including disease of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available ProCure has treated more than 6,000 patients and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

