Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.53 for the Quarter and $2.84 for the Six Months of 2022

ERIE, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2022. Net income was $80.1 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $79.0 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. Net income was $148.8 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2022, compared to $152.6 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021.

Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewswire)

2Q and First Half 2022

(in thousands) 2Q'22 2Q'21

1H'22 1H'21

Operating income $ 104,000 $ 85,065

$ 188,312 $ 161,160

Investment (loss) income (2,094) 16,418

915 34,406

Interest expense and other, net 558 1,587

1,084 3,115

Income before income taxes 101,348 99,896

188,143 192,451

Income tax expense 21,201 20,867

39,377 39,856

Net income $ 80,147 $ 79,029

$ 148,766 $ 152,595

















2Q 2022 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $18.9 million, or 22.3 percent, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $42.3 million , or 8.4 percent, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.2 million , or 1.3 percent, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Loss from investments before taxes totaled $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to income from investments before taxes of $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net investment income was $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Included in net investment income is $0.3 million of limited partnership losses in the second quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

First Half 2022 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $27.2 million, or 16.8 percent, in the first six months of 2022 compared to the first six months of 2021.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $74.6 million , or 7.8 percent, in the first six months of 2022 compared to the first six months of 2021.

Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.7 million , or 2.5 percent, in the first six months of 2022 compared to the first six months of 2021.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Income from investments before taxes totaled $0.9 million in the first six months of 2022 compared to $34.4 million in the first six months of 2021. Net investment income was $18.8 million in the first six months of 2022 compared to $30.7 million in the first six months of 2021. Included in net investment income is $2.5 million of limited partnership earnings in the first six months of 2022 compared to $15.2 million in the first six months of 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments totaled $17.6 million in the first six months of 2022 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $3.6 million in the first six months of 2021.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on July 29, 2022. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

***

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$ 544,555

$ 502,271

$ 1,032,547

$ 957,989 Management fee revenue - administrative services

14,476

14,667

28,789

29,514 Administrative services reimbursement revenue

160,675

157,190

324,002

310,723 Service agreement revenue

6,437

5,902

12,915

11,981 Total operating revenue

726,143

680,030

1,398,253

1,310,207

















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

461,468

437,775

885,939

838,324 Cost of operations - administrative services

160,675

157,190

324,002

310,723 Total operating expenses

622,143

594,965

1,209,941

1,149,047 Operating income

104,000

85,065

188,312

161,160

















Investment income















Net investment income

8,268

13,650

18,772

30,747 Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains

(10,324)

2,769

(17,603)

3,573 Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings

(38)

(1)

(254)

86 Total investment (loss) income

(2,094)

16,418

915

34,406

















Interest expense

895

1,039

1,894

2,048 Other income (expense)

337

(548)

810

(1,067) Income before income taxes

101,348

99,896

188,143

192,451 Income tax expense

21,201

20,867

39,377

39,856 Net income

$ 80,147

$ 79,029

$ 148,766

$ 152,595

















Net income per share















Class A common stock – basic

$ 1.72

$ 1.70

$ 3.19

$ 3.28 Class A common stock – diluted

$ 1.53

$ 1.51

$ 2.84

$ 2.92 Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$ 258

$ 255

$ 479

$ 491

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic















Class A common stock

46,188,845

46,188,289

46,188,803

46,188,573 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted















Class A common stock

52,296,139

52,302,370

52,298,321

52,309,163 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 1.11

$ 1.035

$ 2.22

$ 2.070 Class B common stock

$ 166.50

$ 155.25

$ 333.00

$ 310.50

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 90,324

$ 183,702 Available-for-sale securities

57,150

38,396 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

538,283

479,123 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

50,508

56,206 Accrued investment income

6,839

6,303 Total current assets

743,104

763,730









Available-for-sale securities, net

832,577

907,689 Equity securities

71,448

87,743 Fixed assets, net

402,475

374,802 Agent loans, net

61,865

58,683 Deferred income taxes, net

20,491

145 Other assets

48,262

49,265 Total assets

$ 2,180,222

$ 2,242,057









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 305,984

$ 270,746 Agent bonuses

55,146

120,437 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

141,861

138,317 Dividends payable

51,693

51,693 Contract liability

35,836

34,935 Deferred executive compensation

6,045

12,637 Short-term borrowings

40,000

— Current portion of long-term borrowings

—

2,098 Total current liabilities

636,565

630,863









Defined benefit pension plans

148,078

130,383 Long-term borrowings

—

91,734 Contract liability

17,740

17,686 Deferred executive compensation

11,199

14,571 Other long-term liabilities

27,234

14,342 Total liabilities

840,816

899,579









Shareholders' equity

1,339,406

1,342,478 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,180,222

$ 2,242,057

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company