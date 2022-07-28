Enova Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue increased 6% sequentially in the second quarter of 2022 and 54% from the second quarter of 2021 to $408 million

Strong second quarter profitability with diluted earnings per share of $1.56 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.64

Total company originations were $1.1 billion , 5% higher sequentially

Continued strong credit performance with consolidated portfolio net charge-offs as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables of 7.2% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 7.6% in the first quarter of 2022

At June 30 , total liquidity exceeded $1 billion , including cash and marketable securities of $232 million and available capacity on committed facilities of $803 million

Acquired approximately 743 thousand shares during the second quarter under the company's share repurchase program

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We are pleased to report continued strong loan growth and solid credit metrics across our portfolio," said David Fisher, Enova's Chief Executive Officer. "We have successfully demonstrated our ability to quickly adapt to changes, including shifting macro-economic conditions. We continue to see strength in consumers and small businesses as high employment and rising wages provides an ideal backdrop for solid credit performance. Looking forward, we are confident that our highly flexible, online-only business model and well-diversified portfolio positions us well to continue to drive profitable growth while also effectively managing risk."

Second Quarter 2022 Summary

Total revenue of $408 million in the second quarter of 2022 increased 54% from $265 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net revenue margin of 65% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 98% in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc. of $52 million , or $1.56 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $80 million , or $2.10 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Second quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $102 million compared to $135 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted earnings of $55 million , or $1.64 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted earnings of $86 million , or $2.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

"As we have moved into a normalized post-pandemic economy, we have continued to grow our portfolio with attractive unit economics," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Additionally, we meaningfully increased our funding capacity during the quarter at attractive terms and now have more than $1 billion in available liquidity. Our solid balance sheet gives us the financial flexibility to successfully navigate a range of operating environments and to continue to deliver on our commitment to long-term shareholder value through both continued investments in our business as well as share repurchases."

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for transaction-related costs, other nonoperating expenses and equity method investment income shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)









June 30,



December 31,





2022



2021



2021

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 144,090



$ 394,353



$ 165,477

Restricted cash



69,664





52,806





60,406

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



2,460,851





1,408,703





1,964,690

Income taxes receivable



44,597





337





51,104

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



58,859





48,476





52,274

Property and equipment, net



88,648





80,430





78,402

Operating lease right-of-use assets



21,301





37,752





23,101

Goodwill



279,275





279,275





279,275

Intangible assets, net



31,417





39,472





35,444

Other assets



54,468





53,185





51,310

Total assets

$ 3,253,170



$ 2,394,789



$ 2,761,483

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 169,530



$ 140,571



$ 156,102

Operating lease liabilities



36,962





64,233





40,987

Deferred tax liabilities, net



97,932





66,740





86,943

Long-term debt



1,840,665





1,028,488





1,384,399

Total liabilities



2,145,089





1,300,032





1,668,431

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 44,165,233, 43,185,473 and 43,423,572 shares issued and 32,183,324, 36,872,424 and 34,144,012 outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively



—





—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Additional paid in capital



239,187





211,548





225,689

Retained earnings



1,210,605





1,005,563





1,105,761

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,481)





(6,011)





(8,540)

Treasury stock, at cost (11,981,909, 6,313,049 and 9,279,560 shares as of June 30, 2022 and 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively)



(334,230)





(117,439)





(229,858)

Total Enova International, Inc. stockholders' equity



1,108,081





1,093,661





1,093,052

Noncontrolling interest



—





1,096





—

Total stockholders' equity



1,108,081





1,094,757





1,093,052

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,253,170



$ 2,394,789



$ 2,761,483



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue

$ 407,990



$ 264,720



$ 793,721



$ 524,164

Change in Fair Value



(143,418)





(5,587)





(260,460)





(26,665)

Net Revenue



264,572





259,133





533,261





497,499

Operating Expenses































Marketing



91,551





55,254





184,722





83,822

Operations and technology



42,262





35,035





82,992





70,662

General and administrative



33,690





38,675





68,218





82,764

Depreciation and amortization



7,584





7,460





17,098





14,087

Total Operating Expenses



175,087





136,424





353,030





251,335

Income from Operations



89,485





122,709





180,231





246,164

Interest expense, net



(24,950)





(19,416)





(47,433)





(39,330)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)



21





(240)





(293)





(274)

Equity method investment income



6,323





1,471





6,651





2,029

Other nonoperating expenses



(1,091)





(750)





(1,091)





(1,128)

Income before Income Taxes



69,788





103,774





138,065





207,461

Provision for income taxes



17,387





23,224





33,221





50,940

Net income before noncontrolling interest



52,401





80,550





104,844





156,521

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



—





373





—





424

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.

$ 52,401



$ 80,177



$ 104,844



$ 156,097

Earnings Per Share attributable to Enova International, Inc.:































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 1.61



$ 2.18



$ 3.18



$ 4.28

Diluted

$ 1.56



$ 2.10



$ 3.07



$ 4.13

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



32,497





36,801





32,933





36,457

Diluted



33,484





38,142





34,181





37,816



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)









Six Months Ended June 30,





2022



2021

Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 392,174



$ 219,930

Cash flows from investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(736,736)





(184,206)

Acquisitions



—





(28,358)

Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets



(23,311)





(14,402)

Sale of a subsidiary



8,713





—

Other investing activities



—





25

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(751,334)





(226,941)

Cash flows provided by financing activities



347,062





84,594

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(31)





376

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(12,129)





77,959

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



225,883





369,200

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 213,754



$ 447,159



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA

(dollars in thousands)





The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.





Three Months Ended June 30,

2022



2021



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 2,300,656



$ 1,366,880



$ 933,776

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



11,873





8,284





3,589

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 2,312,529



$ 1,375,164



$ 937,365

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 2,460,851



$ 1,408,703



$ 1,052,148

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



17,860





10,824





7,036

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 2,478,711



$ 1,419,527



$ 1,059,184

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



107.2 %



103.2 %



4.0 % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 2,377,514



$ 1,416,533



$ 960,981

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



13,997





9,655





4,342

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 2,391,511



$ 1,426,188



$ 965,323

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 2,255,200



$ 1,320,082



$ 935,118

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



12,591





7,585





5,006

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 2,267,791



$ 1,327,667



$ 940,124



























Revenue

$ 402,952



$ 260,073



$ 142,879

Change in fair value



(141,842)





(4,630)





(137,212)

Net revenue



261,110





255,443





5,667

Net revenue margin



64.8 %



98.2 %



(33.4) %

























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 121,459



$ 81,883



$ 39,576

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



5.1 %



5.7 %



(0.6) %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 162,391



$ 32,152



$ 130,239

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



7.2 %



2.4 %



4.8 %



















(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Adjusted Earnings Measures









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.

$ 52,401



$ 80,177



$ 104,844



$ 156,097

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



—





12





—





1,424

Equity method investment income(b)



(6,323)





—





(6,323)





—

Other nonoperating expenses(c)



1,091





750





1,091





1,128

Intangible asset amortization



2,014





1,684





4,027





2,835

Stock-based compensation expense



5,133





5,250





10,500





11,054

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss



(21)





237





293





271

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



624





(2,053)





(1,303)





(4,262)



































Adjusted earnings

$ 54,919



$ 86,057



$ 113,129



$ 168,547



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.56



$ 2.10



$ 3.07



$ 4.13



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 1.64



$ 2.26



$ 3.31



$ 4.46





Adjusted EBITDA









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.

$ 52,401



$ 80,177



$ 104,844



$ 156,097

Depreciation and amortization expenses(d)



7,584





7,457





17,098





14,078

Interest expense, net(d)



24,950





19,292





47,433





39,047

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss



(21)





237





293





271

Provision for income taxes



17,387





23,224





33,221





50,940

Stock-based compensation expense



5,133





5,250





10,500





11,054

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



—





12





—





1,424

Equity method investment income(b)



(6,323)





(1,471)





(6,651)





(2,029)

Other nonoperating expenses(c)



1,091





750





1,091





1,128



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 102,202



$ 134,928



$ 207,829



$ 272,010



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 407,990



$ 264,720



$ 793,721



$ 524,164

Adjusted EBITDA



102,202





134,928





207,829





272,010

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



25.1 %



51.0 %



26.2 %



51.9 %





















(a) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company incurred expenses totaling $1.4 million ($1.1 million net of tax) related to acquisitions and a divestiture of a subsidiary. (b) In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded equity method investment income of $6.3 million ($3.6 million net of tax) that was comprised primarily of a gain of $11.0 million on an equity method investment, partially offset by a $4.4 million loss on the sale of another equity method investment. (c) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of securitization notes. In the second quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded other nonoperating expenses of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) and $1.1 million ($0.8 million net of tax), respectively, related to incomplete transactions. (d) Excludes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

