SUMMIT FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES TEAM EXPANSION

Wealth advisory firm hires two employees as part of strategic growth plan

LAFAYETTE, La., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Financial Wealth Advisors ("Summit"), one of the largest independent wealth advisory firms in Louisiana, today announced the addition of Chris Breaux, investment advisor representative, and Kim Landry, client service representative, within the growing firm's Lafayette office.

Breaux, a Lafayette native, brings a decade of financial and entrepreneurial experience to his role at Summit. After receiving his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, followed by an MBA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, he returned to Lafayette, where he initially worked as a financial analyst before branching out on his own as a business owner.

Landry, who graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana with a degree in Business Administration, brings more than a decade of marketing and administrative experience from her work with accounting, wealth management and legal firms. She has been very active in the Acadiana community, having served 10 years on the board at Krewe of Bonaparte and six years with The Big Easel.

"We are excited to expand our team to support the growing financial needs of our multigenerational clients in Louisiana and across the Gulf Coast region," said David Daniel, Managing Partner at Summit Financial. "Chris and Kim will be valuable additions to Summit and our team-based approach to helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals."

Breaux said: "I have long respected the Summit team and I'm excited to join the firm. I look forward to helping small business owners and successful families achieve their financial goals and dreams."

Landry said: "I am thrilled to join Summit and look forward to supporting client relationships and providing solutions to address account service needs that help them fulfill their financial ambitions."

About Summit Financial Wealth Advisors

Formed as an independent team within Legg Mason in 2003, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors provides custom and comprehensive wealth management services to clients in Louisiana and across the Gulf South Region of the U.S. With additional offices in Shreveport, Monroe and Ruston, Summit is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in the State of Louisiana. For more information about Summit, please visit summit-financial.com.

