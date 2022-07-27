NFT for Good Cheeky Rangas to support The Orangutan Project

Project to donate funds to assist in the protection and conservation of Critically Endangered orangutans

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheeky Rangas, a collection of 9,700 unique, utility-enabled non-fungible tokens (NFTs) themed around the plight of orangutans and the destruction of their rainforest habitat, announced that they will donate proceeds to The Orangutan Project with the aim of protecting over 100,000 acres of rainforest.

Cheeky Rangas announced that they will donate proceeds to The Orangutan Project with the aim of protecting over 100,000 acres of rainforest. (PRNewswire)

By linking Web3, art and crypto with real-world issues, this project turns NFTs into media and Cheeky Ranga avatars into powerful virtual activists. Through a pure donation policy, the Cheeky Rangas project will provide significant funding for wildlife and wilderness projects to combat the extinction of Critically Endangered species and rainforest deforestation before it's too late.

"We want to make a positive impact and create a better environment not just for orangutans but for all endangered species," said Mahesh Silva, co-founder and director of Studio Crypto, creators of the Cheeky Rangas NFT collection. "We chose orangutans as they are our closest relatives in the animal kingdom. They are the most vulnerable of all the Great Apes, and their plight is dominated by a single issue – the destruction of their rainforest habitat.

"We selected The Orangutan Project because of its philosophy of getting the job done for orangutan conservation and protecting the whole ecosystem."

The Cheeky Rangas project will donate 25% of the mint proceeds exclusively to The Orangutan Project and 75% of ongoing royalty to relevant wildlife projects, including The Orangutan Project. All donations will be directly transferred to charities to ensure full transparency and accountability.

Funds directed to The Orangutan Project will support the protection and conservation of Critically Endangered orangutans in Sumatra and Borneo.

"Realistically, we only have 10 years to save orangutans," said Leif Cocks, founder of The Orangutan Project. "The ongoing rapid loss of rainforest habitat and the devastating impact of the illegal wildlife trade has created an extinction crisis that is unlike anything we've seen before. Unless we take drastic action within the next 10 years to secure and protect intact lowland rainforest ecosystems which can support sustainable populations of orangutans, then all orangutan species will face inevitable extinction.

"NFT projects like Cheeky Rangas have the potential to provide us with significant additional funds that will enable us to fight for the protection of orangutans and other Critically Endangered species. We are grateful to Cheeky Rangas and Studio Crypto for their support."

The sale of each Cheeky Ranga NFT approximately equates to protecting five acres of rainforest habitat in Sumatra and Borneo for two years. With 9,700 uniquely minted Cheeky Rangas up for grabs, that equates to 100,000 acres.

"Currently with our partners, we help protect over 100,000 acres of rainforest," Cocks said. "Through our Wildlife Protection Units, we are actively protecting these concessions to deter illegal activities such as logging and poaching to provide a safe haven where orangutans can thrive and recover in number."

"The Cheeky Rangas NFT collection will be carbon neutral with all blockchain transactions offset through sustainability platform, Aerial. In fact, the project will be carbon negative and climate positive when we quantify the impact of rainforest protection. Being carbon neutral - or better - is important to us as it determines the ongoing viability of the species and the ecosystems," said Silva.

Learn more about the Cheeky Rangas NFT Collection at https://cheekyrangas.com.

About Studio Crypto

Studio Crypto was established with a primary mission of linking Web3 with real-world issues. We believe blockchain technology represents a new form of economic value that will fundamentally alter market structures. We invest in projects and companies forging new ground and building transformative infrastructure and applications that will shape the future of Web3 technology. Find out more at www.studiocrypto.io.

About The Orangutan Project

The Orangutan Project was established in 1998 with a critical mission; to ensure that Critically Endangered orangutan species are protected against Extinction and will continue to live in viable wild populations for generations to come. Today, The Orangutan Project is a dynamic, fast-growing and successful non-profit organisation that has raised over $25 million to support a wide range of critical projects that address the holistic problem facing fragmented orangutan populations - including fighting deforestation and habitat loss at the highest level. Find out more at www.theorangutanproject.org.

Media Contact

Mahesh Silva

Director

Studio Crypto

nft@studiocrypto.io

Media Contact

Heather Ripley

Orange Orchard

(865) 977-1973

hripley@orangeorchardpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Orangutan Project